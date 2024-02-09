How to Dress Like Truman Capotes' Swans

Perfection is hard to imitate, but what you can take away from Paley and Watts' performance Quarrelit's about bringing your own style to every outfit. Paley applied his disciplined eye to clothes from Givenchy, Norman Norrell and Halston, always making them his own. I remember when she walked into La Caravelle in a beige Chanel with the usual Chanel braiding, the former wrote Everyday women's clothing editor John Fairchild in Fashionable savages. It didn't look like a Chanel because around her neck she had tied a very long scarf (which reached her waist), making the Chanel less harsh, more feminine. In the '60s, when Paley wore a pantsuit to lunch, it became acceptable attire for women, and she started the trend of tying scarves around handbags, which even Jackie Kennedy copied. Long before Andie MacDowelll and Sarah Jessica Parker were praised for ditching their bottles of hair color, Paley was letting her gray hair show in her 50s.

Paley's daughter, Amanda Burden, has spoken about her slight neglect as a mother, so copy the scarf on the handbag rather than the parenting style. The Slim Keith Rule: Comfort is Key When you're born Nancy Gross, the nickname Slim must seem like a godsend. He remained loyal to Slim Keith through his marriages to director Howard Hawks, Broadway producer Leland Hayward and British banker Sir Kenneth Keith. Slim Keith (left, then Slim Hawks Howard Hawks) chatting with Vogue editor Diana Vreeland and her husband Reed at a 1952 New Year's party in New York; Diane Lane as Slim Keith in Feud. Credit: Getty, provided

For [Hawks]I was a fabulous armband, the ultimate decoration, the embodiment of the Hawks woman, Keith wrote in his autobiography. Slim: Memories of a rich and imperfect life. It wasn't about the woman herself, but about her look. Howard liked unadorned femininity. His wife could be chic, she could be sexy, but you had to believe she could also make a ham and hoe a row of beans. This translates to jeans and shirts stolen from men's wardrobes, sporty pieces and suits with long, slender silhouettes, like Katharine Hepburn with a hairbrush. At Hawks, Keith helped discover Lauren Bacall, who embodied his simple, clean approach to style. Keith's influence is visible in the collections of Ralph Lauren and Tory Burch. Take the sporty comfort but don't marry for money and a title, as Keith did with her third husband. At least she had the decency to regret it.

The CZ Guest rule: a preppy school Truman Capote and CZ Guest in his living room decorated by Jansen with a faux leopard rug and doll-sized faux leopard accent chairs, small islands of black lacquered TV trays ready for a lunch for six, the couple wears the new CZ Green garden suits in June 1976. Chloé Sévigny guest stars in Feud. Credit: Getty, provided For a societal rebel, Boston Brahmin Lucy CZ Cochrane was the picture of WASP respectability. After dancing in the Ziegfeld's Follies and being painted nude by Diego Riviera, she settled into a life of gardening, competitive horse riding and competitive lunches, after her marriage to blue-blood playboy sportsman Winston Guest.

Unlike Paley and Keith, the tight-lipped Guest never took Capote into his complete confidence and never turned his back on him. He told everyone for 25 years that he was writing a book, Guest said in a new interview in 2001. You have no idea what they were telling him about every intimate part of their lives. I thought, God, I don't even say things like that to my brother. Truman and I used to bullshit each other and laugh about it. Long before Anna Wintour made the bob her signature, Guest kept her champagne blonde hair cut short for most of her life. Guest clothing was very preppy, using equestrian elements and unexpected outfits in her evening wear. Sharon Stone's famous skirt and turtleneck ensemble at the 1996 Oscars was a classic guest. She's been wearing sweaters with skirts for decades.

Deep down, she was this tall beauty who had a tomboyish side, said designer Oscar de la Renta. THE New York Times in 2003. Lee Radziwill's rule: fine-tuned and no-nonsense Like Princess Margaret, Solange Knowles and Jan Brady, Lee Radziwill belonged to the often overlooked little sister club. When you follow in the shadow of big sister and style icon Jackie Kennedy, standing out so well dressed takes courage, taste and money. Truman Capote escorts Lee Radziwill to a reception at the Four Seasons New York on November 5, 1969; Calista Flockhart as Radziwill in Feud. Credit: Getty, provided

Caroline Lee Bouvier was born almost four years after Jackie and spent her life being compared to the Queen of Camelot, thanks to high-profile marriages to Michael Canfield (reportedly the illegitimate son of Prince George), the Polish nobleman Prince Stanislas Radziwill and director Herbert. Ross. Loading The problem was that his sister Jackie was an icon for an entire generation, but once you got past her, you realized that Lee had a huge influence on Jackie, and a lot of her style was filtered by Lee, Australian designer based in Paris. Martin Grant told the New York Times. But since Lee was less in the spotlight, she could be a little bolder and more interesting. Interest in texture was expressed primarily in a monochrome palette, with the occasional incorporation of metallic materials, pops of red, and animal prints.