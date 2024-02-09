Fashion Week or his mental health? For New York designer Mia Vesper, the answer was clear.





Producing a fashion show is a notoriously stressful experience for designers. It's sleepless nights and it's a lot of stress, says My Vespers32, a New York-based fashion designer whose fans include Beyoncé, Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson. She received a delivery of clothes in October for what was supposed to be a ready-to-wear collection, mass-produced for consumption, only to discover that everything had been made with the wrong fabric. And with a show just seven days away, Vesper said she had to scramble to find another plan. I just burst into tears and said to myself: I can't do this anymore, she remembers.

New York Fashion Week it starts Fridayand it’s a time when designers unveil their ready-to-wear collections to store buyers, editors and influencers in elaborate fashion shows. This year's list again 90 participating creators includes a mix of big names like Jason Wu Collection, Ulla Johnson and Coach, as well as newer brands like Theophilio, but will not include Mia Vesper. And while the glamor of Fashion Week often grabs the headlines, for some designers like Vesper, the costs far outweigh the rewards, which aren't guaranteed. A cornerstone of the fashion ecosystem The industry experts interviewed for this article all agreed that participating in Fashion Week is a gamble for any designer. While saying it can serve as a launching pad or advertising boon for a newcomer, they added that it can also be a financial drain and a huge stressor, especially for designers who lack big budgets. Vesper said bills, mental stress and an inability to make sales while hosting her September 2022 Fashion Week show and a subsequent show in October led her to reconsider participating in Fashion Week, even though it could potentially grow his brand. Participating in Fashion Week shows you are serious about your craft, said Shawn Grain Carterprofessor at the Fashion Institute of Technology who teaches courses on sustainability and corporate social responsibility. But Grain Carter added that in terms of financial benefits, that's a different conversation and one that each designer must evaluate for themselves. Kanika Talwar, who covers consumer trends and e-commerce for Women's Wear Daily, said Fashion Week can be effective for designers seeking investors or press. If you're trying to be on a larger scale, it's obviously a great place, she said. But, she says, if you're a designer with a clientele and you don't have plans to expand, it might not make sense. She pointed out that today, many designers sell directly to their consumers. They don't need to go through press, stylists, buyers, all of that to be seen, Talwar said. I watched my bank account dwindle Vespers has built a devoted following since she began designing her eponymous brand in 2016, which included ready-to-wear collections. She gained industry attention after hosting a fashion show outside of a Marc Jacobs show in New York in 2017, inspired by guerrilla marketing tactics. Vesper said his sales skyrocketed after Beyoncé wore one of her dresses in the 2020 musical Black is King. Vesper created a ready-to-wear version of the dress around this time and asked her web designer boyfriend at the time to redo her website and list new products. I thought maybe this is our moment, she said, adding that she saw the opportunity as her last chance for success. The day the film came out, I started running ads on Instagram and it really took off. Vesper said she first attended New York Fashion Week on the official calendar in September 2022 because of the importance of the event. She said she experienced a series of “last-minute disasters” on the day of the show, including inaccessible models and late-arriving accessories. Another show for established brands also took place late, which resulted in more irregular attendance than expected. She said the editors she expected to attend may have been sick and added that her show hadn't received as much press. There was virtually no conclusion to this experiment that would warrant financial responsibility at this point, Vesper said. She estimates she spent between $50,000 and $75,000 on the show. I saw my bank account dwindling and no one else was going to give me that money. It was supposed to come from sales, but I didn't have time to focus on sales. I realized something had to change,” she said. “It wasn't a structure that was going to work for me.” An extremely unstable industry Designers who participate in Fashion Week typically present two collections a year, each at least a season or two in advance. It can get really complicated, said Alexis Romanoprofessor at Parsons School of Design who teaches courses on fashion writing and history. It's based on this concept of an old lifestyle and a system that was set up to be profitable and grow, but fashion has grown at a rate that's really incredibly problematic for the world. environment and for human rightsshe says. Romano also said it's difficult for emerging designers to compete with established names, who are generally more financially stable, in terms of producing a fashion show. The fashion industry is extremely unstable from a financial standpoint, she said. Grain Carter said that for designers, simply showing at Fashion Week, which can cost at least $75,000 to organize, does not make a brand successful. Your brand succeeds when you make gross profits, period, she said. Our business is about profitability, and if you go bankrupt, you are not successful. The rise of social media creates another difficulty in the equation. Fashion Week is generally seen as a way to be seen by the gatekeepers of the industry, including fashion editors. But in 2024, that remains up for debate, Grain Carter said, noting that creators are able to promote their brands on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, often at a much lower cost than a high-stakes fashion show . “Keep your eyes on my own diary” Vesper said she continues to focus on creating a few unique pieces through her new brand, Dark eveningwhich will launch in March, rather than producing ready-to-wear collections aimed at a mass consumer base. Its main goal is to keep my eyes on my own journal and not look sideways. She said that while she doesn't know if she will ever walk New York Fashion Week again, she is grateful. All of this has led me to hone my understanding of what is realistic for me as a business, she said. For her, the way forward is online. You can reach millions of people online and you can only reach as many people as stop by your store that day when you have a physical store, she said.

