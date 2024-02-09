Fashion
Super Bowl Star Harrison Butker Joins Catholics for Dignified Mens Fashion
On Sunday, February 11, 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.
Among the players, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has already made headlines for his devout Catholic faith and his infamous 2020. Opening speech at Georgia Tech where he tells graduates that the key to happiness is getting married and starting a family.
Besides his position on the ground, since March 2023, Butker is also co-founder of Shepherds, a custom men's suit company located in Kansas City. Harrison Butker, Nathan Price, Chris Cottrell and Austin Wright are all co-founders and have one particular thing in common: their Catholic faith.
In an interview with ChurchPOP, Cottrell and Price gave some insight into building their brand. Price revealed its intimate and unique tailor-made experience, delivering a high-quality product to every customer.
He also highlighted an essential aspect of fashion that is often overlooked: human dignity.
As fast fashion continues to flood our environment, several brands and companies outsource their materials ultimately resorting to child labor and other means of dehumanization.
Although the Shepherds could easily have taken a similar path, they chose to actively live out their faith, as reflected in their core principles. Catholic social teachingssuch as the dignity of work and the rights of workers, as well as the dignity of the human person and the rights and responsibilities of each individual.
Harrison is obviously a great athlete, but he fits in really well as a co-founder of Shepherds because we all believe in elevating society, Cottrell shared.
Cotrell said faith brought their team together because he believes sharing the same values is an important aspect of success.
The right team with these characteristics can ensure the success of any business. For all of us, as faithful Catholics, we already had a foundation of shared values, both in our business and in our personal lives, as well as a high level of trust,” Cortrell explained. “Seeing the different skills and commitment to excellence that we all had, it made perfect sense to build Shepherds together.
Cotrell noted that embedding trust in the business only has a positive impact on their work. He shared the importance of being a virtuous person, as this will always reflect the quality of one's work.
The virtues of the founding team will be reflected in the company culture; our customers will feel it and our suppliers will feel it. The same goes for parents. The children and the atmosphere of the home will reflect the virtue of the parents,” Cotrell said.
“There is a beautiful replica of Gospel of Luke that says, ‘out of the overflow of the heart, the mouth speaks,’ and I think that’s true in all areas of life, whether you’re building a business or a family,” he explained. “You build virtue on the outside by building virtue on the inside. .
Cottrell continues: The Catholic understanding of suffering that it should not be avoided or wasted but seen as joy has been very helpful over the years as I have gone through difficult times, but especially as an entrepreneur . This vision reframes every obstacle as an opportunity and gives me both an anchor and a buoy.
Although Butker has been seen sporting a variety of shepherd costumes, he's not alone!
Most recently, Catholic actor David Henrie, who will reprise his role as Justin Russo in Disney Channel's “Wizards of Waverly Place” alongside Selena Gomez, was seen wearing a shepherd costume on Instagram.
Dressing with dignity never goes out of style, whether in front of a hundred cameras or at work. How we choose to express ourselves with our clothing matters.
Modesty and respectability manifest themselves in many ways, and fortunately the Lord has given talent to so many people for us to choose from.
