How the fashion rumor mill shifted into high gear





At the café, Pisano wears black vinyl jeans and a sailor's hat, a nod to his past life as a member of the US Navy, which brought him to Italy in 2009. In 2014, thanks to connections made on HF (haute couture) Twitter, the subculture of fashion nerds who adore Martin Margiela and love to discuss the smallest details of design, they had left the Navy and moved full-time to Milan to work in public relations, where they got a crash course in the inner workings of the industry and how to exploit rumors for their own ends. By the time they landed in Paris as an influencer and occasional contributor to French glossy magazines, Pisano had become one of the main sources of gossip on HF Twitter. I was in this headspace: let me explode on my own. I'm going to say all the shit I need to say about all these brands, all the shit I heard working in PR, they said. I just posted all of this. I asked Pisano about their sources, which tend to be, well, unreliable. I live in paris! they said. We all go to the same bars, we all go to the same restaurants. We all get drunk at the same time after parties together. And people are talking! By which we mean the designers, stylists, and employees of the city's many fashion houses, all of whom actually talk, and Pisanos's feed sometimes feels like a chaotic transcription of those conversations. Which sometimes got them into hot water. Most infamously, in 2022, Pisano posted an unverified rumor about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's relationship. The tweet went viral almost instantly, but it wasn't true. I'm a big tweet and delete-r, they said, but this time the damage was done. Their contributor contract with French Vogue was canceled and invitations to fashion week dried up. If anything, the experience of going from insider to outsider left Pisano even more emboldened. The good thing is that there is no more pretension, they said. Pisano is an influencer whose brand is built on drama, not being in the good graces of high-profile fashion PR. I think it scares them, that I don't have to play the game they're playing, they said. Before they left, Pisano told me they wanted to move beyond, even away from, Twitter gossip. Their plan is to expose the truth behind the most salacious rumors as an investigative journalist. Bad behavior, corruption, that sort of thing. It highlights inequalities in the industry, they said. I want to do those kinds of stories that take a year to make. Not just a few seconds to tweet. Still, I had to ask: Did Pisano have any good gossip about me that I might have missed? They hesitated at first, before proposing a designer transfer which you will have to read on Twitter. I asked Pisano if they were sure. Listen, they said. If that happens, I was right. And if that doesn't happen, someone will set me up! Check out all our newsletters, including Show notes, here.

