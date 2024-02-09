Black fathers more likely to play, dress and share a meal with their child, data shows

By Madeleine Holcombe, CNN

(CNN) Growing up, Jeremy Givens says the narrative he heard around black fathers was different from the one he experienced.

In movies, on television and in general conversation, they were portrayed as absent, unengaged and overall not very good fathers, he said.

From my own experiences, not only with my father, but also with my uncles, my colleagues and my grandfathers, it was something opposite, something wonderful, inspiring, nourishing, said Givens.

Now a father himself, Givens is president and executive director of the Black American Dad Foundation, an organization aimed at countering biased perceptions of black fathers with first-hand accounts.

Fathers and mental health experts told CNN they shared the importance of fatherhood and their experiences with and as Black fathers.

Fathers are important in helping their children see all that they can be, said Dr. Jennifer Noble, a licensed psychologist based in Los Angeles.

Seeing moms and dads change a diaper, care for a child and play helps boys and girls interact with both parents, she said.

Therefore, as a child, I can identify both versions of it and determine which one is best for me, Noble said.

What we know about dads

A classic image of the traditional father figure shows him with outstretched arms trying to coax a fearful child from the edge of a pool into the water.

The father is in the pool and says: OK, jump, jump, jump in the pool! And the child is scared, Noble said. What they do is trust, but then they have the courage to take the plunge because they know fathers who are there to take care of them.

Often, good fathers can offer lessons in play, care, support, courage and discipline, Noble said. And data shows that black fathers do it regularly.

Seventy percent of black fathers who live with their children were most likely to have bathed, dressed, changed, or helped their child go to the bathroom every day, compared to their white (60%) or Hispanic ( 45%), according tothe 2013 National Health Statistics Report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

These black fathers were also the most likely to have had a meal with their children, the data showed.

Those numbers were high, and not just for biological fathers living at home, Dr. Erlanger Turner, a licensed psychologist and associate professor of psychology at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, said by email.

It also indicates that black fathers often take on the role of (stepparents) or maintain constant involvement when living outside the home, he added.

This involvement is important for many reasons, one of them being that data shows that children whose fathers are involved are at less risk of developing disruptive behavior and mental health problems, Turner said.

Even when a biological father is not present, the role can be filled by other men who care about the child, an important concept in African American culture, Noble said.

You may have multiple fathers or father figures and grandparents, who can play a very important role, just as strong, if not stronger, than the father, she said. You really have uncles and grandparents, coaches and community members, pastors who can step in and really provide all those things like guidance and empathy and attunement and support.

How media representations are wrong

If data shows that Black fathers are often involved in the daily care of their children, why is this story not being told?

Often, movies, television shows, and news stories about black fathers come from secondary sources. not by black fathers or those raised by them, Givens said.

As a result, the father of a black family may be portrayed as either absent or not a very good father.

Sometimes we miss certain nuances and just think, 'Oh, that's all black families everywhere,'” Noble said.

Given the history of racism in the United States, some Black fathers may face disproportionate rates of incarceration or have difficulty finding employment to support their families, she added. But these difficulties are only part of the story of black fatherhood.

Perhaps we need to modify the available evidence to get a more representative picture, Noble said.

How to straighten this story

For a narrative that better represents Black fathers, we need to focus on who is telling the story, Givens said.

The Black American Dad Foundation and other groups are trying to publish stories from black fathers themselves, Givens said. He wants more primary sources for cultural understanding of black families.

It also encourages fathers to think about the behavior they model for their children.

I think it's important to show your children that you're human and you make mistakes and it's okay for you to find ways to overcome them, Givens said. Not only do you show them your successesbut also show them your failures.

And fathers shouldn't be afraid to show their vulnerable side to their children, Turner said.

For boys, it's really helpful to have male figures as a role model for healthy coping and emotional expression, he said. Although mothers can also play an important role, I think it plays out differently when boys see how their father is able to speak confidently about emotions like sadness or anxiety.

However, this is not always easy. Givens remembers his own struggles a few years ago when he told his son, Cohen, that he was moving out of state and wouldn't see him for a few weeks.

It doesn't change anything, the single father recalled telling his son, then 5, who now lives in Arizona with his mother. I want to make sure you know that I love you, always will, and will be with you.

Givens can't forget his son's response. It's okay, dad. Just try, he remembers telling the boy.

