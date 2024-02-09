Security guard remanded in custody for illegal entry and theft of men's clothing





Kofi Gyan, a security guard detained for theft, got involved when he spoke at an Accra circuit. Court that what he had taken was what the police had recovered from his room. In response to a question from a trial judge, Gyan, known as Adamu, indirectly admitted to stealing. The trial judge asked: “Were the items found in your bedroom?” » Gyan said: “What I took was what the police recovered from my room. » The remark of the 45-year-old accused made the audience laugh. Meanwhile, Gyan, along with his lawyer, denied charges of illegal entry and two counts of theft. Gyan is accused of entering a warehouse and stealing men's clothing worth GHC9,050. He also stole other men’s clothing worth GHC225,070 from the warehouse. Following Gyan's response, his lawyer, who had requested bail, lowered his head. The trial judge, Mr Isaac Oheneba Kufour, denied Gyan bail and remanded him in police custody until February 21, 2024. The prosecution named the complainants as Emmanuel Wese and Abigail Darko, traders and residents of Dome and Mile 7 respectively. The prosecutor told the court that Gyan resided in Tudu, Accra. According to the prosecution, the plaintiffs' warehouses are in Tudu, where Gyan works and lives as a security guard. In May 2023, the plaintiffs reported the loss of their belongings, including men's clothing, despite having working locks. On January 25, 2024, Emmanuel Wese took inventory of his warehouse and detected the theft of 2,410 assorted pieces of men's clothing, totaling GHC225,070. The prosecution said Wese asked the owner of an adjacent warehouse to release CCTV footage showing Gyan stealing items on several occasions. The complainants reported the matter to the police and Gyan was arrested. The prosecutor said Gyan’s room was searched thoroughly, which resulted in the discovery of 143 pieces of men’s clothing worth GHC13,401, identified by Wese. The police recovered 67 pieces of men’s clothing worth GHc9,050, which Abigail identified as hers. Prosecutors said Gyan was taken to the location by police and demonstrated how he lifted one side of the warehouse shutter to gain entry or steal items. Source: GNA More stories here Related

