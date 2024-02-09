Product releases this week: Away, Jones Road, Stanley and more

There are a ton of great products releasing every week and are here, as always, to keep you up to date with the best of them. Each week, we'll put together a short list of our favorite products from the past seven days so you can shop while sipping your morning coffee or taking a quick break from work (trust me, it's the only list that you need to stay awake). date on these things).

This week brings tropical vibes to winter travel, courtesy of Aways new Island Pink collectionmore Petcubes, new GPS tracker for pets And Filtering shower head developed by an Act+Acres trichologist. Shop our favorite new releases below, but be quick, they're likely to be sold out.

It's time to start thinking about preparing patios for the warm weather ahead (leaving plenty of time for shipping, of course), and Neighbor is ahead of us with the launch of its portable, rechargeable Acorn Lantern, a portable outdoor lantern. all-weather exterior. sold for $195. You can take it with you or affix it to your semi-permanent stand (sold separately for $195) if you want your light to illuminate a certain area for the entire evening. Are you also new to Neighbor? Two new places to sit: there's the new Low bench (you might recognize it as a version of the brands Low chair) and the Havre Bank.

The February doldrums are hitting hard, but to put a little pep in our step, here's the Aways Island Pink collection, a range of cheerful, hot pink travel essentials that will have you crossing the airport terminal with a smile on the lips. It's available in all four of the brand's suitcase designs (regular and flexible editions if you need a little extra space), starting at $275, as well as luggage accessories like luggage tags. luggage, packing cubes and cosmetic and toiletry bags.

Bobbi Browns' Jones Road beauty line has just released the nail polish kit, perfect for anyone who likes to do a DIY manicure to save money or time but doesn't want to sacrifice quality. The $48 kit includes Browns' signature red shade, Poppy, plus a super sheer Ballerina Pink, plus a 2-in-1 clear top and base coat and a Jones Road mini nail file.

Perfect for stray dogs (and protective parents)



Pet tech company Petcube just launched a GPS tracker to help pet parents keep tabs on their stray dogs while they're in the yard or just in case one gets lost. would lose. The $40 tracking device fits pet collars to transmit your dog's real-time location to your app, along with a high-sensitivity lost dog mode, customizable geofencing and more.

Drybar is getting into the retro curl game with the launch of The Roller Club, a $129 bundle that includes all the rollers you need for bouncy curls. There are two different body sizes, allowing the set to be used in a variety of lengths (all hair types are welcome too). There are 1.25-inch barrels for bangs and layers, while 1.5-inch barrels add body and lift your hair. Plus, the included clip is cleverly designed so it won't crease your hair. Two new hairsprays at $32 are also available: the Rum Punch Strong Hold Volumizing Hairspray and a more flexible Seltzer Spritz.

Benefits Precisely, the My Brow collection has expanded beyond a defining pencil to now include two other finely targeted items. The first is a $26 Definer with an industry-smallest 0.8 millimeter tip for microfine lines (there's a built-in blending spool on the other end of the pencil). And to finish the look or simply to approach your eyebrows with a simple swipe, there is the new Exactly, my eyebrow wax, a $27 sculpting and gap-filling formula that's smudge-proof and sweat-proof. The pencil and wax are available in 12 shades, while the retailer is up for grabs in six.

Body washes, deodorants and lotions are here



The maker of our favorite women's razor is expanding into full body coverage with the launch of its new body care line, which includes body washes and lotions, as well as deodorants. Everything is under $15, including soapy body washes for $8 in three scents and a sensitive skin edition, plus an AHA roll-on deodorant for $13 and an all-day deodorant for $9 in fresh scents inspired by nature.

Quinces' new men's launch focuses on retro sophistication with the introduction of its organic cotton and silk collection, which knits a blend of 55% mulberry silk and 45% organic cotton into a new range of polo shirts in vintage-inspired knitwear and a sweater for $60 each. . Choose from a fully buttoned or quarter button short sleeve polo fit, available in navy with white trim or black with gray trim, or a blended pique crewneck sweater for cooler days.

Act+Acre is a hair care brand that takes scalp health seriously, so it's not really surprising that the company tapped a hair and scalp scientist to help develop a filter for shower head. The $120 filter was created to be easy to install (the company says it takes a minute) and to remove water elements like chlorine, heavy metals and other particles that are harmful to the scalp and hair . The Shower Head Filter is a starter pack including the shower head, filter, plumbing tape and wrench so you have everything you need from the start. Don't forget to order filter replacements at $32 each every three months.

The ultimate clothing for Quencher and thermos fans



If having a Stanley or two in your closet wasn't enough, you can now have the iconic brand in your closet. The company just launched its first clothing line with a collection of sweatshirts, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and socks for adults and children. Each piece features the Stanley logo or other icon, like, yes, a preview of the Quencher silhouettes. Parts start at $15 for one pair of sporty bear pattern socks.

We always need another excuse to go to Target, and now there are more than a dozen, thanks to Rifle Paper Co.'s collaboration with the retailer. The extensive collection includes everything from padded headboards for $350 at amazing Office chairs for $390, Wall sconces for $90 and more, each bringing the cheerfulness of flowers into the home with a decidedly adult (yet playful) eye. Smaller objects, like $15 Storage Boxes and a set of $10 Pillar Candles, are also available for a touch of pattern if you don't want a full statement. Shop items in five of Anna Golds' signature designs: Garden Party, Peacock, Hydrangea, Menagerie and Juniper Forest.