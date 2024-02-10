Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker shares his fashion and faith ahead of the Super Bowl: 'It all comes together'

This weekend in Las Vegas for Sunday's Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is sure to look sharp when he arrives at the stadium.

Butker is one of four co-founders of the new Shepherd's men's clothing brand. He told Fox News Digital in an email exchange that he's been interested in men's fashion, and particularly its impact on uplifting society, for “quite a while.”

“In recent seasons I have enjoyed dressing more formally for matches and I suppose I have built up a bit of a reputation through that,” he said.

HALLOW CHRISTIAN PRAYER APP LAUNCHES ITS FIRST-EVER SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL

Anyone scrolling through Butker's Instagram account can see that at the start of the 2020-2021 NFL season, his posts began to shift from mostly game day action and practice photos to a bit of a fashion show .

“Pre-game photos will be a little different this year,” he captioned a photo taken before the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Houston Texans. In the photo, Butker is wearing a suit.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Shepherd's showroom is in Kansas City and every customer is measured in person or virtually for their clothing. Here, Nathan Price measures up NFL kicker Harrison Butker.

The pre-game costume photos have continued since, with Butker wearing a variety of costume cuts, colors and patterns in each photo.

“I've always been interested in dressing well, but not necessarily in fashion,” Butker said.

For him, his clothing is part of a season-long process that begins once the team's schedule is released.

“We plan everything together and go through many fabric options to select ones that match the weather, location and time of year,” he told Fox News Digital. “Once we've chosen the fabric, we select everything else in the suit that doesn't stand out to the casual observer but makes a difference when put together.”

'NONE' RELIGIOUS DECLINE FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2016, PEW STUDY FINDS

Butker cited the dark green double-breasted suit he wore in the recent playoff game against the Buffalo Bills as an example of the little details that would otherwise go unnoticed.

“We chose a dark green Prince of Wales flannel, which is a very English fabric, and gave it a more British style with strong shoulders and double-breasted peak lapels and a nod to the countryside with pockets originally designed for hunting jackets,” he said via email.

Although he acknowledges that these touches “wouldn't be noticed by most people”, he likes the way everything “fits together”.

Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs recently launched a clothing line, Shepherd's. He told Fox News the brand was trying to “elevate” men's fashion through tailored and tailored clothing.

“It’s been a fun experience and has allowed us to showcase the great work that the Shepherds can offer,” he said.

Shepherd's other co-founders, Chris Cottrell, Nathan Price and Austin Wright, said the company was a way for them to elevate men's style and live out their Catholic faith.

Even though the founders of the company are practicing Catholics, they reject the label that Shepherd's is a “Catholic business.” Its products, they said, are aimed at all men who seek to elevate themselves and the world around them.

PRAYER, AT ITS BASIS, IS A “LOVE RELATIONSHIP” WITH GOD, SAYS DC-BASED DOMINICAN BROTHER

The company's showroom is located in Kansas City. Each garment is measured for the buyer and the garments are made in Portugal.

Price told Fox News Digital that the four co-founders have very different skill sets, which he said helps the company fit together well.

“I've spent much of my career in men's fashion, from working as a corporate retailer in high school to working for one of the biggest voices in men's fashion in the world,” Price said per E-mail.

Each Shepherd's garment is made to order and takes approximately one month from fitting date to arrival.

Butker's professional football career means he's used to being able to move in clothing, Price said.

“Every time [Butker] tries something new, the first thing it does is start moving in and that pushes us to make sure everything we do is fit to live in and move into,” he said.

Additionally, Butker's sporting talents means Shepherd's clothes are “on such a big stage,” Price said.

“And it’s an honor for us.”

Both Cottrell and Wright are military veterans, Price said, which “brings a lot of attention to detail and an eye for quality” and “a few Army-Navy jokes.”

At Shepherd's, however, faith is everything.

Butker, who has played for the Kansas City Chiefs since 2017, is a committed Catholic and says his faith is “at the heart of everything I do and everything I am.”

“Being Catholic is at the heart of everything I do and everything I am,” Butker told Fox News Digital. “I like being able to bring Catholic virtues in any business I'm involved in.

Price expressed similar sentiments, saying, “My Catholic faith has shaped the way I approach every aspect of our business. »

Dressing well, Price said, “shows respect for ourselves and others, reflecting our belief in the dignity of human life.”

This commitment to human dignity extends to the companies Shepherd's uses to source its materials.

ST. PAUL REVEALED THE JOY OF LIVING FULLY FOR GOD, SOMETHING ALL CAN LEARN, SAYS TEXAS PASTOR

“Since the day we founded Shepherds, we have prioritized working with manufacturers who treat their workers well,” he said.

Price continued: “I am proud that all of our clothing and materials are made in factories and sewing shops that have been around for centuries. Workers there receive fair wages and can afford to buy homes and cars and go on vacations. “

Additionally, the act of making something, even something like a suit jacket, participates in God's creation, Price said.

Butker and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.

“We take the incredible gift of God’s creation and make beautiful fabrics and high-quality clothing from it,” he said.

With Shepherd's, the goal is to “elevate what men typically wear while remaining accessible and authentic,” Cottrell told Fox News Digital.

“For us, that means clothes that fit incredibly well and are authentic to who a man is and what he does for a living,” he said.

“We've done our job if we make a piece for a man that is a cut above what he usually wears and fits him so well that he actually wants to wear it.”

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Men's clothing, Wright said, offers an opportunity to elevate culture.

“There's a certain feeling when you put on a suit or a sports jacket, and you know you've been careful about how you present yourself in the world, and we want more guys to have that feeling and take that habit,” he said.

As a bespoke brand, Shepherd's is the opposite of 'fast fashion'. Clothes take about a month to arrive after being fitted.

Butker told Fox News Digital that this costume, designed by Price, was his favorite of the season.

“I think a lot of men perceive tailored clothing as a luxury, when in reality, that's how clothing has been made for most of history,” Price said.

At Shepherd's, “we want to create clothes that a man can put on and forget, that he can be a husband and a father in, and that he can feel proud to wear, maybe even want to get up a little bigger when he puts something from us,” he said.

Cottrell agrees, telling Fox News Digital that the brand aims “to be accessible and to make clothes that are stylish and easy to wear, not clothes that look like a suit.”

Butker has not previously revealed which of the costumes he plans to wear on Sunday in Vegas. the big game but he told Fox News Digital that “all of the suits and sports jackets this season have been outstanding.”

His two favorites, however, were “a brown-on-brown striped suit from Baltimore last week that really stood out a little bit,” he said, as well as a houndstooth brown suit designed by Price.

“I was carrying [that suit] the last time we played Las Vegas,” he said.

For more lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Original article source: Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker shares his fashion and faith ahead of the Super Bowl: 'It all comes together'