Taylor Swift's Football Outfits Have Major Impact on Fashion Brands

Swifties are in their shopping era.

From the purchase rare Taylor Swift merchandise And expensive tickets for the Eras tour to be adorned with jewelry concert outfits no cost has been too great for his most devoted fans in recent months.

All the while, Swift has embraced her new status as a WAG, the phrase used to describe the wives and girlfriends of professional athletes. She attended 12 Kansas City Chiefs games during the regular season to support her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, and her fashion choices stole the show every time.

Some of her looks mixed designer coats with Louboutin shoes, while others focused on Chiefs gear and affordable jewelry. Every time she looked like the ultimate girl next door, and the Swifties couldn't get enough.

In fact, they were SO has invested in its football looks that thousands of people have purchased matching pieces for themselves and cleared the brand's warehouse inventory in the process.

Store owners and designers told Business Insider that interest in the pieces Swift wore was so high that they were unable to catch their breath, even weeks after the singer promoted their business.

And with the Super Bowl on the horizon, many are bracing for the next wave of the Taylor Effect.

Taylor Swift attends an NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins. Ed Zurga/AP Photo

Taylor Swift and small business

Westside Storey has been a staple in Kansas City, MO for over a decade. The store offers an array of Kansas City-themed clothing, crafts, and merchandise that tourists and locals alike love.

But that all changed when an online shopper purchased $1,200 worth of vintage sweatshirts from the store in October 2023. Owner Chris Harrington initially thought the charge was fraudulent before realizing that she was “connected in some way to Taylor Swift,” he previously told BI.

Her suspicions were confirmed when Swift wore one of the sweatshirts to a game in December and business exploded.

Taylor Swift attends a Kansas City Chiefs game on December 10, 2023. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Forty-eight hours later, Westside Storey had hundreds of orders and its best December sales to date, Harrington said. Interest has not waned in the weeks that followed.

“During a live stream on our website before Taylor, we had about 30 to 50 people shopping and we were selling about half the items,” he said. “Over the last few releases, we've had between 1,200 and 1,500 people on the website, and the products sold out in five minutes.”

Harrington is even more surprised by the real impact of Swift's activity.

“People still come because they heard about Westside Storey, and they don’t even want a vintage sweatshirt,” he said. “They just want anything from Westside Storey, anything associated with Taylor.”

Emily Borderner, the founder of the Kansas City store EB and Co.experienced the same phenomenon in late January when Swift wore a jersey-shaped ring with Kelce's number 87 during the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.

THE $14 ring was designed by Bordner for his store and was later given to Donna Kelce, among other jewelry, in the hopes that she would wear it and share pieces with Swift.

Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce while wearing an EB and Co ring. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

What Bordner didn't expect was the swarm of Swifties following when the musician actually did it.

“We immediately sold out of the hundred we had on hand within the first 30 minutes,” she said of Swift being photographed wearing the ring. “Now we have almost 1,200 on pre-order.”

Bordner said EB and Co. received so many online orders for rings and other items that she had to close her store for half a day to catch up, posting a sign on the door that read: “We're closed today because of Taylor Swift.”

“It was our best day, our best week, our best month of our lives,” she said. “My life has changed and I know my business has fundamentally changed.”

Emily Bordner (left) and the sign she left on the door of EB and Co. Emily Borderner

Westside Storey and EB and Co. are just two of the many small businesses affected by Swift and her fans.

Harrington said his girlfriend and partner, Kathryn Cacho, sold 300 beanies through her Kut the Knit brand after Swift wore one of her creations in December.

Taylor Swift attends a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots on December 17, 2023. Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

“Honestly, it was even crazier,” Harrington said of the experience. “It was really cool for us to sell the vintage sweatshirt, but in retrospect, it's not like we created it and designed it. We just found it and she supported us. But when Kathryn included her beanie in the order, she put her little Put the Knit card in there. So for Taylor to almost endorse the brand and wear this product knowingly, it's just another level.

Missouri-based bracelet brand Erimish has sold thousands of exact design that Swift wore in October, when the Chiefs played the Los Angeles Chargers, co-founder Misha Wilson told BI. She added that overall sales were up about 3,000 percent.

And Wove, the luxury jewelry brand that created the “TNT” bracelet that Swift wore while hugging Kelce on the field after the AFC championship game, made six figures in sales thanks to in Swift, according to CEO Simone Kendle.

“Our site traffic increased by 5,000%. Our social media followers more than doubled and our jewelry sales increased by more than 2,000%,” she told BI.

Diamond tennis bracelets made for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce by Wove. woven

Westside Storey and EB and Co. said they also hired more employees to meet the demands of Swiftie shoppers, while Erimish extended its employees' work hours.

“We usually have a little time off so everyone can go away during the holidays, but our girls have been busy,” Wilson said.

“She's a blessing without even knowing it,” she added of Swift.

A boost for large businesses

Major fashion and accessories brands also benefit from Swift's army of fans.

Part of the musician's coveted outfit from the AFC Championship Game in January was a gold necklace for $44 from the BaubleBar x Wear collaboration by Erin Andrews.

The brand, which sells both luxury and affordable pieces at retailers like Target, has long had a loyal following that includes jewelry fanatics and celebrities.

Taylor Swift wears a BaubleBar necklace while kissing Travis Kelce. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

But Swift's impact has been “huge,” Baublebar co-founder Daniella Fiala told BI. Not only did the brand's Chiefs necklaces sell out that night, but she said the waiting list to purchase one now exceeded five figures.

“We are no longer a small startup of 10 people, we are bigger than that but we are not Amazon,” she added. “There are tons of people who have no idea who we are, and Taylor Swift is the biggest star in the world. So her shining a light on the brand has a huge impact from a notoriety at all levels.”

Sheertex, the brand of ripstop tights that Swift regularly wears, experienced the same phenomenon.

The company's executive vice president, Samantha Colby, told BI that the stock of the pair at $99 Swift carried the sold-out AFC Championship game immediately afterward.

Sports equipment is no longer just for dads, Brads and Chads

Beyond sales, fashion and accessories brand executives say Swift's biggest impact may be on the sports equipment industry as a whole.

While team-themed clothing and accessories are traditionally made for men or fathers, Brads and Chads, as Swift affectionately referred to them in a Time interview, a big star like Swift advocates for sporting goods aimed at women is huge, with the Taylor Effect taking the interest in themed clothing to another level. BaubleBar, for example, entered into a licensing deal with the NFL in 2021 and has seen success ever since.

“We've heard a lot of feedback from women who are avid sports fans and go to the games,” Fiala said. “And they're like, 'I love your pieces because I can wear something that represents my team that I'm passionate about and love, but it doesn't have to be a repeat outfit.'”

And now NFL deals are spreading across the industry. Sporty reported that designer Kristin Juszczyk, married to San Francisco 49ers player Kyle Juszczyk, signed a licensing deal with the organization after stars like Swift, Brittany Mahomes and Simone Biles wore her designs to football games .

Taylor Swift attends a game between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

No sleep until the Super Bowl

Even though Swift might inspire thousands of people to buy the same brands as her, her fans are actually the ones who really made a difference for the companies.

Bordner said she was working nonstop before the big game so Swifties and other shoppers could get their goods on time.

“It’s been so crazy,” she said. “I've been in the trenches so much fulfilling orders and trying to get them out the door as soon as possible. I haven't had a chance to look at what the numbers are. We just want to make sure we get the goods out there .people as quickly as possible.”

On the other hand, companies like Westside Storey just take things day by day after meeting the superstar.

But purchases, Harrington said, have remained strong and continue to grow as the Chiefs head toward the Super Bowl.

“It got a second wind,” he added. “Our online releases, our products in store, our new shirts, everything is going very well and it continues for us. I don't know when it will end.”

And businesses that were affected by Swift hope that never happens.