Nonprofit increases access to prom dresses for Greater Cincinnati students

THERE WITH YOU, BUT MAYBE NEXT YEAR. OK, good, I'm making sure every Cincinnati high school girl in the area has a prom dress they'll love for a night they'll always remember. At least that's the goal of Kenzies Closet, which has helped thousands and thousands of girls in our community who might not have had access to a dress otherwise. Not to mention the one they really like and suits them. SO GOOD. SO YOU CAN HELP THEM IN THEIR MISSION DURING THEIR BIGGEST FUNDRAISER OF THE YEAR. IT'S HAPPENING A LITTLE LATER THIS MONTH AND TO TELL US A LOT MORE ABOUT KENZIES CLOSET, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, KATHY MCDONNELL, IS JOINING US, AS WELL AS COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT MANAGER, HEATHER BATDORF. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING US THIS FRIDAY AFTERNOON. So I had the chance to do stories with Kenzies Closet, and it's always so touching to see the girls in person. Kathy, first of all, tell me a little bit about those who don't know about Kenzies Closet, how it came to fruition and how long have you been doing this? Well, it all started in 2001 when a Saint Ursula student confided to Bryn Coletti's daughter that she couldn't afford to go to prom. BRYNN CALLED THE SCHOOL AND OFFERED TO PAY FOR THE DRESS AND IT HAPPENED. AND THE NEXT YEAR THEY RECEIVED A CALL AGAIN. And so this idea was born that we were going to start dressing girls for prom. So after collecting many dresses in her garage, um, and that was when in 2001, in 2006, we officially became a non-profit charity. AND AND SO WE LAUNCHED OUR DRESS FOR SUCCESS WAS OUR FIRST EPIC SHOP WE WENT THERE AND THEN WE HAVE BEEN TO 2010 MADISON ROAD AND OBRYONVILLE SINCE, AND IT'S FULL OF DRESSES. THANK YOU TO MANY OF YOU. Heather, tell us a little about what you saw when you helped these girls find a dress. And maybe for some it's a little embarrassing that they have to be there. YEAH. So when they first come to Kenzie's closet, they're a little shy and a little reserved and aren't sure they want to be there. But when they come in and see the pink couch and that we have so many wonderful volunteers, they come out of their shyness a little bit. AND AS THEY LEAVE, THEY RUN AROUND, THEY EXCHANGE SNAPCHATS WITH OTHER GIRLS. YOU KNOW, IT'S A REALLY GOOD EXPERIENCE FOR THEM, FOR OUR VOLUNTEERS AND FOR OUR STAFF. I remember years ago, Kathy, I wore a bunch of dresses, you know, because you do well, you know, formal events and things like that. And a lot of times you feel like, okay, I wore it quite often and I wanted the girls to enjoy it. And you guys were full of dresses. IT’S ALL ABOUT DONATIONS, RIGHT? TELL US ABOUT THIS. IT REALLY IS. I mean, we want every girl who walks into our store to feel special and have something for her. SO WE DRESS. WE HAVE EVERYTHING FROM SIZE ZERO TO SOMETIMES 44, YOU KNOW? So, I mean, we'll cover everyone who's there. Um, we use the fundraiser money that we get in revenue to buy additional things that we need to cover this inventory. MANY OF THE DRESSES WE GET DONATED ARE SIZES 2 TO 12. AND LIKE MOST DRESSES IN AMERICA, THE DRESSES WE NEED ARE SIZES 14 PLUS. So it's very important for us to make sure that we have a very robust inventory so that they don't come in there and say, great, nothing here suits me. RIGHT? OK, so tell me about fundraising. WE HAVE A FUNDRAISER COMING UP, RIGHT? WE DO. THIS IS CALLED PAINTING THE CITY PINK, HENCE THE PINK. Well, pink is the signature color of the Kinsey closet, so we love it. Um, it's at the view of Mount Adams. AND IT’S A WONDERFUL EVENING. Hmm, this is going to be good food. THE AIRWAVE BAND IS GOING TO BE THERE. THEY WILL BE LIVE, LIVE AUCTIONS, RAFFLES, FOOD, FUN, CELEBRATIONS AND THE BEST VIEW IN TOWN, I THINK I HAVE NO DOUBT ABOUT IT. And Heather, if maybe people can't make it to the fundraiser, how can anyone else get involved? Um, they can donate. WE HAVE AN AMAZON WISHLIST, WE MAKE BUYING EASY FOR EVERYONE SO YOU CAN GO TO OUR AMAZON WISHLIST. And we have props there. Jewelry, handbags, shoes, everything girls would love to have for prom. AND WE ALSO TAKE DONATIONS ON OUR WEBSITE. WE HAVE A FEW DIFFERENT LINKS VIA PAYPAL AND VENMO, OR THEY CAN CONTACT THE OFFICE AND WE WILL BE HAPPY TO HELP YOU. I LOVE how progressive you guys are, now you're like, OK, let's make it easy. YEAH, MAKE A WISH LIST ON AMAZON. IT MAKES IT SO EASIER FOR US, EVERYONE, TO SHOPP, YOU KNOW, FOR THE GIRLS. Well, I can't thank you enough for being here with us, but more importantly, for what you do on a daily or seasonal basis for these girls who couldn't otherwise afford it. It's so expensive to go to some of these dances with the cost of the dresses. And like you said, Heather, all the accessories. So Kathy and Heather, thank you so much for being here. SO IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HELP PAINT THE TOWN PINK, IT'S HAPPENING AGAIN ON FEBRUARY 24 AT VIEW OF MOUNT ADAMS. KATHY, you're right, it's such a beautiful view of our city. THIS IS OLD HEAVENLY, BY THE WAY, if you're not familiar, so you can find more information, you can get these tickets and learn how to get involved again at Kenzies Closet Dot Org. ALL OF THIS