Emily Ratajkowski kicked off New York Fashion Week with the biggest haircut of the season





New York Fashion Week doesn't start until Emily Ratajkowski arrives. The model, who is a fashion month regular, made her first appearance of the season at the Hourglass Cosmetics lipstick launch in Manhattan on Feb. 9, where she showed off a chic short haircut and dress even shorter. How do I know this, other than Getty Images? I was there! And the first thing I noticed was how short Ratajkwoski's hair was and how familiar the cut looked. The midi-lob cut has been spotted on everyone from Rihanna and Selena Gomez to Jennifer Aniston and Emma Stone so far in 2024. And that was only two months into the year. As for why such a seemingly simple look is in fashion? The long, blunt bob is basically the best of both worlds, making a statement without sacrificing too much length. It's also not that long ago that it reaches high-maintenance territory, meaning it passes control of the calm and luxurious ambiance. Plus, it's particularly flattering on a wide range of face shapes. Ideal for wider, rounder or heart-shaped faces, the long bob has become increasingly popular throughout the year and the final evolution of this shape has smoother sides and softer ends , celebrity hairstylist and Evo Hair international color creative director Tom Smithtell Charm. This almost achieves a short and long haircut thanks to the lack of blunt lines. Gotham As for her dress? That too seemed familiar. And it turns out that's the case: Kylie Jenner wore the Jacquemus model to the Les Sculptures Paris designer show at Couture Week. Which, to come full circle, is a show that Ratajkowski walked into! This wasn't Ratajkowski's last stop, nor was it his state of mind for the evening. THE My body The author and her hairstyle then made an appearance at the Puma RTW fall 2024 show, where she adopted a sportier aesthetic and appeared to revamp her lob with a wave. It’s giving without effort.

