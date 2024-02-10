The cardiovascular medicine program celebrates its 30th anniversary

For three decades, the UC Davis Women's Cardiovascular Medicine Program has raised awareness about the leading cause of death among women: heart disease.

The nationally recognized program celebrated its many accomplishments during a special ceremony on June 30th birthday gala held for National Wear Red Day® last week.

“We created this program to address disparities in women's health through clinical care, research, outreach and education,” shared Amparo C. Villablanca, founder and director of the program and chair. Frances Lazda in Women's Cardiovascular Medicine. “However,” Villablanca added, “heart disease continues to kill more women than men, and many of the gains made over the past decade have been reversed as a result of the pandemic, with deaths unfortunately increasing among younger women.

We want every woman to prioritize her heart health. By educating women of all ages about the importance of prevention and dispelling the myth that women are immune to heart disease, we can be even more successful in saving lives. Amparo C. Villablanca

She made her comments in front of more than 100 people gathered at the UC Davis Activities and Recreation Center ballroom where most attendees wore red.

The gala attracted campus leaders, including the Chancellor Gary S. May and his wife LeShelle May, as well as UC Davis Health leaders such as Thomas Smith, chief of cardiovascular medicine. Community leaders, government officials, supporters and patients also attended the celebration, which included patient testimonials, a heart-healthy meal and the 2024 Red Dress Collection fashion show.

Gala guests were invited to write a personal heartfelt statement and pin it to the red dress.

According to American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among women in the United States. Cardiovascular disease kills more women than all forms of cancer combined. Yet only 44% of women recognize that cardiovascular disease poses the greatest threat to their health.

A pioneer in women's cardiovascular care

Established in 1994, the UC Davis Women's Cardiovascular Medicine Program was the first of its kind in the nation dedicated to heart disease-focused care, research, education and community outreach aimed at Women's.

The program provides personalized, integrated, women-centered care, ranging from prevention to advanced treatments. It provides services focused on health equity and guideline-directed care in a specialized clinic for heart diseases specific to women or that occur more often in women. These include:

Spontaneous coronary artery dissection

Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and Takotsubo cardiomyopathy (stress)

Angina syndromes with unobstructed coronary arteries and Prinzmetal's angina

Peripartum cardiomyopathy

Pregnancy-related cardiovascular risk associated with gestational hypertension, diabetes and pre-eclampsia

Arrhythmias, such as atrial fibrillation

Valvular heart disease, including mitral valve prolapse

Dysautonomias, including POTS syndrome

Villablanca has led the program since its inception. She strives to educate patients, healthcare providers and policy makers about the importance of women's heart health.

Some of the program's accomplishments include:

“For the past 30 years, Amparo has dedicated her life to caring for her patients and ensuring their best outcomes,” said Jessica Nunez de Ybarra, UC Davis School of Medicine alumna and health care physician. public of California Department of Public Health. “She is a medical pioneer who has taken up the torch and shined a light on the importance of women's heart health – not just by talking about it, but by living it.”

The red dress collection

In 2010, the UC Davis Women's Cardiovascular Medicine Program entered into a unique partnership with the UC Davis Department of Design to help educate Northern California women, especially younger women, about heart disease.

The awareness campaign focuses on the UC Davis Red Dress Collection, an initiative in which fashion design students create a collection of red dresses that carry an educational message and reflect the designer's inspiration for using design into social consciousness to spread the message that heart disease is the leading cause of death among women. Each dress represents the student's aesthetic and personality, while encouraging a heart-healthy lifestyle.

Around a hundred dresses have been created over the years. The latest creations were unveiled during the recent gala.

“By working together, design and medicine can be powerful forces in tackling the number one killer of women in the country,” said Adele Zhangprofessor of fashion design at UC Davis, mentor of the Red Dress Initiative, and longtime supporter of the women's cardiovascular program.

2024 UC Davis Red Dress Collection Designers and Models.

Congressional Proclamation

The highlight of the gala came when Aaron Jones, an assistant to Representative Doris Matsui ” read a proclamation the congresswoman presented earlier today in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The proclamation honors the program for its national leadership on one of the most critical health issues of our time, providing care to women with cardiovascular disease and training the next generation of health care professionals. Matsui then entered the program in the Congressional Record.

“Looking to the future, we must continue to conduct gender-specific research and provide dedicated care to help fill knowledge gaps so women can enjoy longer, healthier lives” , Villablanca said.

More information about the UC Davis Women's Cardiovascular Medicine program is available on the program website. The program's research fund accepts donations on the online donations page.