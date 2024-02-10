Fashion
The cardiovascular medicine program celebrates its 30th anniversary
For three decades, the UC Davis Women's Cardiovascular Medicine Program has raised awareness about the leading cause of death among women: heart disease.
The nationally recognized program celebrated its many accomplishments during a special ceremony on June 30th birthday gala held for National Wear Red Day® last week.
“We created this program to address disparities in women's health through clinical care, research, outreach and education,” shared Amparo C. Villablanca, founder and director of the program and chair. Frances Lazda in Women's Cardiovascular Medicine. “However,” Villablanca added, “heart disease continues to kill more women than men, and many of the gains made over the past decade have been reversed as a result of the pandemic, with deaths unfortunately increasing among younger women.
We want every woman to prioritize her heart health. By educating women of all ages about the importance of prevention and dispelling the myth that women are immune to heart disease, we can be even more successful in saving lives.
She made her comments in front of more than 100 people gathered at the UC Davis Activities and Recreation Center ballroom where most attendees wore red.
The gala attracted campus leaders, including the Chancellor Gary S. May and his wife LeShelle May, as well as UC Davis Health leaders such as Thomas Smith, chief of cardiovascular medicine. Community leaders, government officials, supporters and patients also attended the celebration, which included patient testimonials, a heart-healthy meal and the 2024 Red Dress Collection fashion show.
According to American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among women in the United States. Cardiovascular disease kills more women than all forms of cancer combined. Yet only 44% of women recognize that cardiovascular disease poses the greatest threat to their health.
“We want every woman to prioritize her heart health,” Villablanca said. “By educating women of all ages about the importance of prevention and dispelling the myth that women are immune to heart disease, we can be even more successful in saving lives. »
A pioneer in women's cardiovascular care
Established in 1994, the UC Davis Women's Cardiovascular Medicine Program was the first of its kind in the nation dedicated to heart disease-focused care, research, education and community outreach aimed at Women's.
The program provides personalized, integrated, women-centered care, ranging from prevention to advanced treatments. It provides services focused on health equity and guideline-directed care in a specialized clinic for heart diseases specific to women or that occur more often in women. These include:
- Spontaneous coronary artery dissection
- Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and Takotsubo cardiomyopathy (stress)
- Angina syndromes with unobstructed coronary arteries and Prinzmetal's angina
- Peripartum cardiomyopathy
- Pregnancy-related cardiovascular risk associated with gestational hypertension, diabetes and pre-eclampsia
- Arrhythmias, such as atrial fibrillation
- Valvular heart disease, including mitral valve prolapse
- Dysautonomias, including POTS syndrome
Villablanca has led the program since its inception. She strives to educate patients, healthcare providers and policy makers about the importance of women's heart health.
Some of the program's accomplishments include:
“For the past 30 years, Amparo has dedicated her life to caring for her patients and ensuring their best outcomes,” said Jessica Nunez de Ybarra, UC Davis School of Medicine alumna and health care physician. public of California Department of Public Health. “She is a medical pioneer who has taken up the torch and shined a light on the importance of women's heart health – not just by talking about it, but by living it.”
The red dress collection
In 2010, the UC Davis Women's Cardiovascular Medicine Program entered into a unique partnership with the UC Davis Department of Design to help educate Northern California women, especially younger women, about heart disease.
The awareness campaign focuses on the UC Davis Red Dress Collection, an initiative in which fashion design students create a collection of red dresses that carry an educational message and reflect the designer's inspiration for using design into social consciousness to spread the message that heart disease is the leading cause of death among women. Each dress represents the student's aesthetic and personality, while encouraging a heart-healthy lifestyle.
Around a hundred dresses have been created over the years. The latest creations were unveiled during the recent gala.
“By working together, design and medicine can be powerful forces in tackling the number one killer of women in the country,” said Adele Zhangprofessor of fashion design at UC Davis, mentor of the Red Dress Initiative, and longtime supporter of the women's cardiovascular program.
Congressional Proclamation
The highlight of the gala came when Aaron Jones, an assistant to Representative Doris Matsui ” read a proclamation the congresswoman presented earlier today in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The proclamation honors the program for its national leadership on one of the most critical health issues of our time, providing care to women with cardiovascular disease and training the next generation of health care professionals. Matsui then entered the program in the Congressional Record.
“Looking to the future, we must continue to conduct gender-specific research and provide dedicated care to help fill knowledge gaps so women can enjoy longer, healthier lives” , Villablanca said.
More information about the UC Davis Women's Cardiovascular Medicine program is available on the program website. The program's research fund accepts donations on the online donations page.
|
Sources
2/ https://health.ucdavis.edu/welcome/news/headlines/putting-womens-heart-health-first-cardiovascular-medicine-program-celebrates-30-years/2024/02
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Men's tennis will begin the 2024 spring season at Boston University
- The cardiovascular medicine program celebrates its 30th anniversary
- Philips unveils BlueSeal MR mobile unit at annual ECR conference
- Kamala Harris responds to the special counsel in the defense of Biden
- Nine giant tortoises found dead in Devon
- Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai encouraged Apple Daily to highlight Beijing's alleged cover-up of Covid infections in early 2020, court hears
- Trkiye President Erdogan calls on world to shine spotlight on Israel's war crimes
- Boris Johnson calls Tucker Carlson a 'traitor' after 'ridiculous interview' with Vladimir Putin
- PETA wants carousel maker to stop creating rides with animal figures – Daily Press
- What is Google Gemini? How can I use ChatGPT alternatives? | Technology News
- Now is the time to create a Naya Bharat, says PM Modi | Latest news India
- Larry Hogan running for U.S. Senate seat in Maryland