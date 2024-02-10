Fashion
Willy Chavarria tests the limits of genre and taste in his first film
Hideous, said Willy Chavarria, talking about the fashion industry, celebrity rights, late-stage capitalism, his current state of mind. It was a Thursday morning at a studio in Brooklyn's Greenpoint neighborhood, and the designer was putting last-minute touches on his fall 2024 menswear collection, which in recent years has been picked up by a number of people who do it. do not identify as men.
It's still men's clothing, honey, he said.
The demands of a successful pop star before agreeing to attend Mr. Chavarria's show on Friday and the lavish dinner at Jeans that will follow are hideous. Industry trade groups that hand out awards to minority designers while denying the funding necessary to build a long-term sustainable business are hideous. Also hideous is an aging and increasingly disconnected industrial elite in America that, in Mr. Chavarrias' words, is clearly failing and struggling.
It was all unbearably hideous for about two minutes. Then the mercurial Mr. Chavarria, 56, experienced a sudden change in mood. Even though I think I'm done with it all, he says, I still feel the passion.
To understand what a relief it is to hear this, it helps to know that Mr. Chavarria is among the most gifted (and, in recent years, decorated) talents in American fashion; that in his shows and in his workshop, he has long defended a diversity generally deployed in major labels in a largely performative and symbolic manner; and that for his latest collection of super stylish and surprisingly commercial suits and pants, the inspiration was apparently a mix of '80s Claude Montana vibes, British tweeds, cinched-waist pants, lots of 1930s Mexican tailoring and a certain meadow feeling.
The fits are generally slimmer than in recent years because, as Mr. Chavarria said, everyone is wearing my oversized pants now.
Oh, and the designer made a movie.
Filmed over 10 days in a convent in the Ridgewood neighborhood of Queens in luscious, saturated colors, Safe From Harm will open the Chavarria show Friday evening preceding what will otherwise be a traditional presentation of 36 looks, curated by superstar stylist Carlos Nazario. and worn by live models.
The overall story is that it represents love and protection and relates to anyone who has ever felt that pain of being on the outside, said Mr. Chavarria, whose background as the son of a father Mexican immigrant and a white mother raised among the agricultural fields of California's Central Valley is the foundation of his identity and style.
We are in a state of discord and sadness now, with what is happening in this damn Ukraine, in this damn Gaza Strip and with these damn elections, the designer said, using saltier language. We were all experiencing it, and it didn't seem right to ignore it.
So the plotless yet highly melodramatic 11-minute short film starring a group of superstar models including Paloma Elsesser, Hiandra Martinez, trans-visibility activist Kai-Isaiah Jamal and Italian singer-songwriter Mahmood should serve as a distressing curtain to Fashion Week. breeder.
That in itself is a welcome, if understated, kickoff to a parade of fashion collections that, apart from stunts like KidSupers' evening wear gala on Saturday night or designer Elena Velez's controversial teaser on a pre-war theme, seems unlikely to restore the New. York to its former position of primacy in global fashion.
“It’s dangerous to be part of the machine, to maintain a brand and build a business that makes enough money to feed myself and my team,” Mr. Chavarria said. There's a certain level of insanity, and I feel like giving up because why do I spend my life trying to prove myself?
The question was rhetorical and any determined outsider could easily answer it. What better weapon than conviction to attack a culture that intends to push you to its margins?
An invincible self-confidence is what keeps him alive, Mr. Chavarria said. That and too much coffee.
