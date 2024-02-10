Willy Chavarria tests the limits of genre and taste in his first film

Hideous, said Willy Chavarria, talking about the fashion industry, celebrity rights, late-stage capitalism, his current state of mind. It was a Thursday morning at a studio in Brooklyn's Greenpoint neighborhood, and the designer was putting last-minute touches on his fall 2024 menswear collection, which in recent years has been picked up by a number of people who do it. do not identify as men.

It's still men's clothing, honey, he said.

The demands of a successful pop star before agreeing to attend Mr. Chavarria's show on Friday and the lavish dinner at Jeans that will follow are hideous. Industry trade groups that hand out awards to minority designers while denying the funding necessary to build a long-term sustainable business are hideous. Also hideous is an aging and increasingly disconnected industrial elite in America that, in Mr. Chavarrias' words, is clearly failing and struggling.

It was all unbearably hideous for about two minutes. Then the mercurial Mr. Chavarria, 56, experienced a sudden change in mood. Even though I think I'm done with it all, he says, I still feel the passion.

To understand what a relief it is to hear this, it helps to know that Mr. Chavarria is among the most gifted (and, in recent years, decorated) talents in American fashion; that in his shows and in his workshop, he has long defended a diversity generally deployed in major labels in a largely performative and symbolic manner; and that for his latest collection of super stylish and surprisingly commercial suits and pants, the inspiration was apparently a mix of '80s Claude Montana vibes, British tweeds, cinched-waist pants, lots of 1930s Mexican tailoring and a certain meadow feeling.