Johnstown Fashion Week will showcase the latest styles and trends in the region | News

JOHNSTOWN, PA. There's no need to leave Johnstown because the fashion is here.
Johnstown Fashion Week “Back to Business” will take place February 17 at 6 p.m. at the Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Park, in downtown Johnstown.
The event follows Johnstown Fashion Week held last year in September which garnered positive reviews and community involvement.
“I think Fashion Week is really growing, but it's doing it in such a unique way by inspiring others to do fashion shows and others to create,” said Camillya Taylor , organizer of the event and owner of Maison de Styles and Boutique Camilles in Los Angeles. Moxham section of Johnstown. “More and more people are getting involved and coming to our fashion week because we have the element of teaching and helping.”
Fashions from nine regional designers, including 10 pieces by Taylor, will be featured on the runway.
“For two of them, this will be the first time showing their creations,” Taylor said. “We’ll have about 80 pieces.”
She said 37 models, selected through an open casting call, will be featured on the show and they will be a mix of men, women and children of all sizes.
“It’s back to business, so you’ll see professional clothing, urban clothing and street clothing as well as dresses and children’s pieces,” Taylor said. “It will be a showcase of what we have been working on this season.”
Three photographers will be at the end of the catwalk to photograph the models.
Clothing from the show will be available for purchase at the show.
Musical entertainment will be provided by DJ Hock and Nia Taylor.
In addition, fashion vendors will be on site to sell their products as well as a food truck.
Alongside the fashion show, the exhibition Shades of Identity: Beyond Colorism by Pittsburgh artist Ashley A. Jones will be on display and serve as the backdrop for the event.
The exhibition confronts the viewer with the history and current practice of colorism among black women and how they perceive the appeal of skin tone and popular beliefs illustrated by the brown paper bag test.
“I'm really excited because it adds to the decor and it's also Black History Month,” Taylor said. “It’s going to be a wonderful show, and I think the collaboration between the art exhibit and the fashion show is going to be incredible.”
Taylor said plans are in the works to hold a second fashion week in Johnstown in September.
“It’s exciting to see the arts collaborating and coming together to create this creative fashion community,” Taylor said. “There is one here, but I think fashion adds another element to artistic creativity.”
Johnstown Fashion Week is sponsored by Craftwork Studios.
Tickets cost $40. It is recommended to purchase them in advance online at Eventbrite.com.
If available, tickets will be sold at the door.
For more information, visit www.johnstownfashionweek.com.