Dress for Success: Rochester Students Dress for First Mock Trial Tournament Appearance





Rochester, NY Annual Report The tournament is coming up, but it's been a while since a team from the Rochester City School District participated. This year, a group of students from East and Vertus high schools are participating in the competition for the first time in decades. On Friday, the team was treated to a special surprise, after working hard to prepare for the event, which will take place from May 19 to 21 in Albany. “Everyone suits up. It's their first costume. We think everyone needs at least one good costume in life,” said judge Steve Lindley. “They can use this costume for a mock trial, but not just for a mock trial, but for their first job interview, for high school graduation, for college graduation or for formal services .” Lindley knows that feeling good about your appearance can boost confidence. That's why he contacted Premium Mortgage and Men's Wearhouse for help. “We want them to look good and feel good,” said Alexia Barbarossa, vice president of Premium Mortgage. “This is a great opportunity for us to give a little back.” The students were delighted when they found out. “I said I would base my costume on John Wick, because you know, all black. I thought it was a great look. And it is a great look,” said Jeremiah Rey, a student of Vertus high school. “Black sets you apart and almost gives you an air of confidence.” Lindley hopes this experience will inspire the group of scholars to continue the program and eventually pursue a career in law. “This will be their first costume and I hope they take good care of it and come back next year to compete again,” he said. The girls on the team also had the opportunity to dress for success. They were taken for a fitting at Kohl's department store. ______

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://13wham.com/news/local/dress-for-success-rochester-students-suit-up-for-first-mock-trial-tournament-appearance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos