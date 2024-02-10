Room for freshmen: UM rents additional apartments in Oxford

Beginning in August 2024, the University of Mississippi will rent 130 furnished bed spaces in the Lark Oxford complex and 65 bed spaces in the Gather Oxford Apartments. The plan is the latest in a series of efforts by the university to address rising enrollment and increased demand for student housing.

The lease with Gather Oxford Apartments will cost $1,038,360 for the first year. Mississippi Board of Trustees of Institutions of Higher Education hardback book also presents a potential plan for leasing the space for the next four years. The number of beds would increase to 104, with the annual lease cost increasing by 4.5% per year.

The university's deal with Lark Oxford will cost the university $1,403,084 for a one-year lease, with no current plans to renew it in future years, according to the board's booklet. administration of IHL. For these two projects, funding will come from income generated by student housing.

Deputy Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Director of Student Housing John Yaun explained room availability and rates at the Lark.

We will offer two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments for Lark upperclassmen, Yaun said. Rates vary depending on the style of the apartment. We will not know specific rates until later this semester.

Biology major and Lark resident Brandon Williams explained why he thinks the complex has a big appeal for students, but he also expressed some frustrations about parking.

It's the amenities that set the place apart, Williams said. They have a swimming pool, hot tub, putting green, cornhole boards, half basketball court, pool table, and ping pong table. The only problem in my opinion is the parking. Parking spaces are rather small, so larger vehicles are more difficult to park. I can't imagine it's much better than living here.

The university's deal with Lark follows a similar deal with The Quarters at Oxford apartment complex in 2023, a deal the university has expanded.

We have expanded our initial master lease agreement with the Quarters to lease the entire complex for 2024-2025, Yaun said.

Aminata Ba, a first-year public policy leadership student who was living off campus this year in the university-rented Quarters apartments, expressed frustration with her housing situation, saying it made her feel isolated from the campus.

As a freshman living off-campus, I found it incredibly difficult to integrate into traditional freshman life, Ba said. Simple things like seeing friends or going to dinner become increasingly complicated when you're physically separated from the heart of campus. I feel isolated.

Ba also highlighted the problems faced by residents of neighborhoods who do not have access to a vehicle.

I empathize with freshmen who can only rely on the OUT bus system for their transportation because it can be unreliable, Ba said. I believe more needs to be done to help first-year students who live off campus. We deserve to enjoy the first year experience.

Other students echoed Bas' sentiments, citing how living in dorms shaped their first year in college.

I think living on campus helped me get used to being at Ole Miss, said Caroline Croley, a first-year public policy leadership student. I would not have lived off campus if I had the choice because of the convenience of having everything you need on campus. And now that I know about the parking issues that happened, I really wouldn't have wanted to live off campus because it would have been extremely difficult to park this year.

While renting off-campus apartments for UM students addresses immediate student housing issues, the university has implemented various plans to accommodate a growing student body in the future. The recent demolition of Kincannon Hall paved the way for the construction of three new dormitories in this area.

The current housing environment at the university and Oxford is an example of supply and demand, Yaun said. We need to provide more university accommodation and will soon begin construction on three new residence halls which will add an additional 981 beds to campus, scheduled to open in 2026.

Until the new dorms are completed, the university plans to continue renting beds off-campus. UM also began converting double-occupancy dorms to accommodate three students last year, a practice that will continue in fall 2024.

We will continue to use rental agreements with local apartment complexes, Yaun said. Existing double rooms were converted into triple rooms and other short-term solutions were implemented to provide as many university-managed beds as possible. Public universities like ours also rely on private housing located in the local community to house the majority of their students.