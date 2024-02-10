Celebrities front row at New York Fashion Week





New York Fashion Week serves as a kickoff to the spectacle that is fashion month. While the upcoming week of shows gives us an impressive glimpse of fall/winter trends, it's often the fascinating gaggle of celebrities, editors, influencers and everyone else who fills the front rows who serve as a snapshot of the essential. -have articles for now as well as a showcase of the people who rock these trends. Check back here for daily updates as we round up the must-have fashions from the NYFW front row.



Alicia Silverstone at Christian Siriano Getty Images



Siriano's longtime friend wore a sizzling dress that was totally Distraught-coded. Silverstone looked effortlessly glamorous in a knee-length crimson strapless gown with a corset-style bodice, sculptural plunging neckline and ruched skirt. Jewelry and blingy shoes added sparkle to the ensemble.



Aquariums at Christian Siriano Getty Images



It should come as no surprise that Rupaul's Drag Race season 10 winner Aquaria knows how to wear a dress. Here, the Queen wore a strapless corseted dress featuring sheer lace panels and a voluminous skirt. Black patent leather gloves add just the right amount of edge.



Phillips busy at Christian Siriano Getty Images



The “Busy Tonight” host and actress wore a less extreme version of Aquaria's dress, which featured a sheer black floral lace top with an asymmetrical hemline and matching pants. Phillips kept her classic beauty paired with a red lip and wavy hair.



Mélanie Lynskey at Christian Siriano Getty Images



Yellow jackets InStyle star and cover girl Melanie Lynskey looked like the picture of sophistication in a sleek and chic satin Siriano number that gave a sultry touch to the little black dress.



J. Smith-Cameron at Christian Siriano Getty Images



Succession Star J. Smith-Cameron ditched her on-screen style and looked regal in a tea-length black dress adorned with swirls of gold floral jacquard detailing. She accessorized with a simple clutch and Mary-Jane heels.



Ashley Graham at Welcome to the Amazing Mostro Show presented by Puma Getty Images



Model Ashley Graham attended the Puma show in a long-sleeved abstract tie-dye dress and Puma Mostro sneakers. The bodycon dress was accented with a pleated texture which gave added dimension and visual impact.



Emily Ratajkowski at the Welcome To The Amazing Mostro Show presented by Puma Getty Images



Ratajkowski braved the cold by wearing a long-sleeved top and short shorts that showed off her bright red Puma Mostro sneakers. Her ensemble was both sexy and sporty.



