The flirtatious, balletcore aesthetic brings pointe fashion to 2024 – The Daily Free Press





Fashion trends are constantly transforming, and with social media serving as a means for designers to express their stylistic innovations, several new trends have surfaced in the media. One of the more recent additions to modern slang is coquette and balletcore, where people accessorize with delicate ribbon bows and ballet flats to adhere to this delicate aesthetic. Before flirtatiousness was described as an aesthetic, people used the term to describe a young woman who flirts and seduces men. However, with the rise of the eloquent trend in the early 2010s, the term changed its interpretation to glamorize and romanticize the delicate and pretty pink things in life. While scrolling through TikTok and Instagram, I came across several different videos of users placing bows of pink coquette ribbon to romanticize different objects, like their favorite foods, makeup products, and even their pets. These bow-themed videos are created with the song Let The Light In by Lana Del Rey with Father John Misty in the background. Social media has also allowed users to create mood boards, as well as outfit ideas, to showcase their personal visions of flirtatious and balletcore styles. Many designers have also used this bow trend to decorate their accessories, such as their headphones, shoes and handbags. Adopting this aesthetic, Chanel released its Spring/Summer 2024 Haute Couture collection, The Button, where Chanel creative director Virginie Viard paid homage to the House of Chanel by presenting elegant and delicate pieces, appealing to many fans of the balletcore aesthetic. Chanel is one of the illustrious brands that has always brought the flirtatious aesthetic into a more editorial eye, including accentuating its iconic logo-embossed buttons with shiny jewels seen on many tweed jackets and dresses. These pieces were exhibited throughout their Spring/Summer 2024 collection last January at the Grand Ephemeral Palace in Paris. In addition to its button-up modifications, the collection featured floral prints in pink, purple and green tones paralleling the flirtatious style, but added to the ballet-core style, with each model wearing white tights under their look. Like the viral TikToks known to many, most of the models in the show accessorized with large black satin bows that accompanied their half-up, half-down hairstyles, coinciding with recent fashion trends. When you imagine ballet, the visual of chiffon skirts and pale pink leotards may come to mind, but designer Viard exquisitely brought her own touches of luxury and couture to this image. I feel like all the pieces align and complement each other very well, successfully respecting the simplicity of Chanel's image and the delicate flirtatious style we know today. However, Chanel is not the only brand expressing this aesthetic. As the flirty bows began circulating on social media, several other brands, like McDonalds and Jollibee, jumped on the bandwagon, placing these bows on their dishes to market themselves. In light of this trend, brands like Lisa Says Gah have also started selling bow-themed products, like knit cardigans, bow earrings, and ballet flats. I really like the overall delicacy of this trend and I feel like it represents the girly girl style well. Although it has already become less popular on social media, I'm still waiting to see how the aesthetic develops as more brands participate.

