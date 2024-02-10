From ancient Greece to Miley Cyrus





While wearing clasps has been in fashion since ancient Greece (brooches attached to togas were the fashion of the day), the humble safety pin made its way into the zeitgeist thanks to the emergence of punk rock. The raw aesthetic, favored by artists like Johnny Rotten, eventually translated onto the runways of Vivienne Westwood and Malcom McLaren, among others, elevating the punk style from subculture to pop culture. Since the late 70s, designers have used safety pins to make fashion statements. Brands like Versace, Moschino and Balmain have feminized the safety pin, affixing it to bold dresses and daring dresses: Elizabeth Hurley caused a stir after wearing a Versace dress adorned with a safety pin in 1994 when from the premiere of “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” while John Galliano reimagined one of his vintage creations for Miley Cyrus at the 2024 Grammys, draping it with 14,000 gold safety pins. Ahead, WWD looks back at the evolution of the safety pin dress. Zandra Rhodes Zandra Rhodes wedding dress from 1978. Penske Media via Getty Images Alongside contemporaries like McLaren, Westwood and Stephen Sprouse, Zandra Rhodes brought punk fashion into the mainstream. For her “conceptual-chic” collection inspired by London street style, the British designer turned traditional “bridal” couture on its head by crafting a white dress adorned with safety pins and ball chains. Versace Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley attend the premiere of “Four Weddings and a Funeral” in 1994. Getty Images In 1994, Versace put Hurley on the map by dressing her in a daring safety pin dress. Her appearance alongside her then-boyfriend Hugh Grant at the London premiere of “Four Weddings and a Funeral” is widely credited with raising her celebrity profile: a year later, Hurley was cast as spokesperson for Estée Lauder. Since skyrocketing to prominence in the 1990s, safety pins have become one of Versace's most popular designs. John Galliano John Galliano's fall 1997 fashion show. Getty Images Before Miley Cyrus wore John Galliano's Margiela safety pin dress, the British designer debuted two of his own designs in 1997. Galliano's fall collection, partially inspired by ancient Egyptian regalia, included two dresses made from safety pins. Moschino Stella Tennant walks the runway for Moschino's spring 1998 collection. Penske Media via Getty Images Moschino, a brand known for its campy designs, also tried its hand at the safety pin dress. For the brand's spring 1998 collection, creative director Franco Moschino sent Stella Tennant down the runway in a simple outfit adorned with silver embellishments, including safety pins. Gareth Pugh Gareth Pugh's fall 2008 show. Getty Images Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Kylie Minogue have all favored Gareth Pugh's avant-garde designs. For his fall 2008 collection, the British designer created two dresses adorned with rows of silver safety pins. Balmain Kristen Stewart at the MTV Movie Awards in 2011. PA Images via Getty Images The Balmain Spring 2011 line featured a multitude of leather garments adorned with safety pins. Kristen Stewart, then at her peak in “Twilight,” wore a custom Balmain design based on the punk-inspired collection to the MTV Movie Awards. jean paul Gaultier Jean Paul Gaultier's fall 2022 haute couture show. Getty Images After his retirement in 2020, Jean Paul Gaultier called on the talents of several designers to create collections for his eponymous brand. Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing took the helm of Gaultier's fall 2022 haute couture show, designing a floor-length dress partially held together with gold safety pins. Versace Anne Hathaway at the 2023 Met Gala. Christopher Polk for WWD Versace reinvented its safety pin dress to pay homage to Karl Lagerfeld at the 2023 Met Gala. The Italian brand dressed Anne Hathaway in a dress mixing classic Chanel motifs (pearls, camellias and tweed) with clasps adorned with Versace's Medusa. Maison Margiela Miley Cyrus at the 2024 Grammys. Gilbert Flores for Billboard Galliano referenced his old job to design a new dress for Cyrus at the Grammys. Under the Maison Margiela label, he created a gold dress made from 14,000 safety pins.

