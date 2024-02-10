Gabrielle Union shows off her fit legs in a black mini dress and boots as she heads to Kendrick Lamar's pre-Super Bowl party in Las Vegas

Gabrielle Union helped get the party started during the pre-Super Bowl festivities in Las Vegas on Thursday.

The 51-year-old actress, who passed on her fashion sense to her daughter Kaavia, five, stunned in a black mini dress and knee-high boots, showcasing her dancer's legs as she strolled around the evening organized by Kendrick Lamar, 36 years old, and his cousin Baby Keem, 23 years old.

The Perfect Find star stayed warm in an ankle-length gold and burgundy velvet coat with a floral design.

Her long black hair was styled straight and she wore large black framed sunglasses under the glare of the bright lights.

The Truth Be Told actress' makeup featured a bright pink cheek and muted lip.

Gabrielle Union helped get the party started during the pre-Super Bowl festivities in Las Vegas on Thursday. The actress, 51, stunned in a black mini dress and knee-high boots, showcasing her dancer's legs as she strolled into the party hosted by Kendrick Lamar, 36, and his cousin Baby Keem, 23 years.

She accessorized with a pair of silver earrings and carried a thin black handbag.

Kendrick and Baby Keem performed at the Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 sponsored gathering.

The actress will showcase her comedic skills in the upcoming film Riff Raff, which is currently listed as “in production” on IMDB.

The Teen Choice Award winner will join stars including Jennifer Coolidge, Dustin Hoffman, Pete Davidson and Bill Murray in the film about a former criminal whose life is turned upside down when his former family shows up for a long-awaited sentencing.

Gabrielle will laugh again in Space Cadet with Emma Roberts.

The film focuses on Emma's party-loving character, Rex, who becomes an unlikely candidate for NASA's space program.

The comedy is set to release on Prime later this year.

The actress opened up about her work ethic and her 10-year marriage to husband Dwayne Wade, 42, last year on the Idea generation podcast, revealing that they split their shared expenses equally.

The Perfect Find star stayed warm in an ankle-length gold and burgundy velvet coat with a floral pattern. Her long black hair was styled straight and she wore large black framed sunglasses under the glare of the bright lights.

Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem Performed at Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Sponsored Gathering

“It's weird to say I'm the head of the household because in this house we share everything 50/50,” the Image Awards winner explained.

“But in other households that each of us has to support, there's always this kind of gorilla on our back, it's like, 'You better work, b, you better work.' Oh, are you going to sleep late? You know, someone might not eat. And it's hard.

The former NBA star has two children, Zaire, 22, and Zaya, 16, whom he shares with his former fiancée Siovaughn Funches. He is also the father of Xavier, 10 years old, from a relationship with Aja Metoyer.

The Fearless actress said anxiety and past trauma fueled her insecurities around money. “I'm trying to find peace in the journey, without using my mindset of anxiety and lack as a driving force, which is difficult,” she admitted.