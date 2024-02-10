Fashion
Gabrielle Union shows off her fit legs in a black mini dress and boots as she heads to Kendrick Lamar's pre-Super Bowl party in Las Vegas
Gabrielle Union helped get the party started during the pre-Super Bowl festivities in Las Vegas on Thursday.
The 51-year-old actress, who passed on her fashion sense to her daughter Kaavia, five, stunned in a black mini dress and knee-high boots, showcasing her dancer's legs as she strolled around the evening organized by Kendrick Lamar, 36 years old, and his cousin Baby Keem, 23 years old.
The Perfect Find star stayed warm in an ankle-length gold and burgundy velvet coat with a floral design.
Her long black hair was styled straight and she wore large black framed sunglasses under the glare of the bright lights.
The Truth Be Told actress' makeup featured a bright pink cheek and muted lip.
Gabrielle Union helped get the party started during the pre-Super Bowl festivities in Las Vegas on Thursday. The actress, 51, stunned in a black mini dress and knee-high boots, showcasing her dancer's legs as she strolled into the party hosted by Kendrick Lamar, 36, and his cousin Baby Keem, 23 years.
She accessorized with a pair of silver earrings and carried a thin black handbag.
Kendrick and Baby Keem performed at the Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 sponsored gathering.
The actress will showcase her comedic skills in the upcoming film Riff Raff, which is currently listed as “in production” on IMDB.
The Teen Choice Award winner will join stars including Jennifer Coolidge, Dustin Hoffman, Pete Davidson and Bill Murray in the film about a former criminal whose life is turned upside down when his former family shows up for a long-awaited sentencing.
Gabrielle will laugh again in Space Cadet with Emma Roberts.
The film focuses on Emma's party-loving character, Rex, who becomes an unlikely candidate for NASA's space program.
The comedy is set to release on Prime later this year.
The actress opened up about her work ethic and her 10-year marriage to husband Dwayne Wade, 42, last year on the Idea generation podcast, revealing that they split their shared expenses equally.
The Perfect Find star stayed warm in an ankle-length gold and burgundy velvet coat with a floral pattern. Her long black hair was styled straight and she wore large black framed sunglasses under the glare of the bright lights.
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem Performed at Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Sponsored Gathering
“It's weird to say I'm the head of the household because in this house we share everything 50/50,” the Image Awards winner explained.
“But in other households that each of us has to support, there's always this kind of gorilla on our back, it's like, 'You better work, b, you better work.' Oh, are you going to sleep late? You know, someone might not eat. And it's hard.
The former NBA star has two children, Zaire, 22, and Zaya, 16, whom he shares with his former fiancée Siovaughn Funches. He is also the father of Xavier, 10 years old, from a relationship with Aja Metoyer.
The Fearless actress said anxiety and past trauma fueled her insecurities around money. “I'm trying to find peace in the journey, without using my mindset of anxiety and lack as a driving force, which is difficult,” she admitted.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-13066601/Gabrielle-Union-shows-honed-legs-black-mini-dress-boots-strolls-Kendrick-Lamars-pre-Super-Bowl-party-Las-Vegas.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Gabrielle Union shows off her fit legs in a black mini dress and boots as she heads to Kendrick Lamar's pre-Super Bowl party in Las Vegas
- Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson slams Tucker Carlson's interview with Russian Vladimir Putin as 'ridiculous'
- Closing the tech skills gap to support the state's innovation economy | Humboldt Now
- European farmers continue their EU protests BBC News
- The new head of the Turkish central bank assures that the fight against inflation will continue
- Oscars 2024 Predictions: Paul Giamatti vs. Cillian Murphy for Best Actor
- Home History! Gymnastics Downs Temple at Friday's Senior Meet
- Christian Siriano Kicks Off New York Fashion Week Festivities With 'Dune'-Inspired Looks
- New Google sign-in page is inspired by Gmail with a more modern look and feel
- Syphilis patients are rapidly increasing nationwide, doctors are on alert
- Myanmar hosts table tennis competition to celebrate CNY | Article
- Actions taken now will have lasting impacts in the Indo-Pacific region