Louis Vuitton unveils a new collection of fine jewelry for men

Gaston-Louis Vuitton, the grandson of Louis Vuitton, was truly an inspiring character. He was a man with a thirst for learning and living. In honor of its unique individuality and spirit, the French house unveils its line of fine jewelry for men: Les Gastons Vuitton.

Inspired by Gaston's curiosity and limitless creativity, the collection reveals creations imbued with versatility. Each piece of jewelry in the range plays on the signature codes of the House; in an ode to a new modern elegance.

The collection was designed by Francesca Amfitheatrof, artistic director of watches and jewelry at Louis Vuitton. Throughout her approach, she found a common point between Gaston-Louis Vuitton and people today. That is to say, their desire to be sensitive and open to the world around them.

For those who knew him, Gaston was a creator, a collector and a curious mind. His wit, charm and sense of invention brought playful creations to life. Throughout his career, the erudite thinker has paved the way for a collection that explores his multifaceted personality and celebrates the individual.

Innovation in techniques, materials and movement mechanisms represents its modernity and freedom. In reality, Gaston was born in a time of great change and invention, something he understood – and certainly embraced.

Les Gastons Vuitton Blue

A common colorway found throughout the collection is Les Gastons Vuitton Blue, a unique and innovative new color, which has been developed through the use of titanium, which has both lightweight and strong properties.

The shade is inspired by blue denim, a universal staple. “This collection is a bit like your jeans,” says Amfitheatrof. “Everyone owns a pair of jeans and the more you wear your jeans, the more you love them.”

Blue rubs shoulders with white gold and yellow gold to bring a fresh and modern vision of luxury. Through the inimitable lens of Gaston-Louis Vuitton, this collection is a celebration of design signatures deeply rooted in Louis Vuitton heritage for a new generation.

For this collection, a total of 16 pieces and two masterpieces are presented. This includes rings, pendants, necklaces, tags, bracelets, racelets and earrings. All integrate the Monogram and the stories of the trunk, in a contemporary design.

Technology is something the House embraces. Adopting the practice of masterful laser cutting, the creations in the collection are elegantly outlined. With extreme precision, the pieces are perfect, highlighting striking facets and looks that dare to be different. Its distinctive shape makes it a refined piece of jewelry that simply evokes modern allure for men.

