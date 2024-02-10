Professional Attire and Volunteers Needed for MSSU Dress to Impress to Benefit Students and Alumni | News





Simply going through your closet and donating your old work attire can change the lives of Missouri Southern State University students and alumni entering the workforce, and it can give them confidence they need to land their dream job. MSSU is accepting public donations of new and gently used professional attire for its upcoming annual Dress to Impress event, which provides free professional attire, mentors and coaches to students and alumni. Sponsored by MSSU's Office of Career Services, Dress to Impress allows students to start or expand their professional wardrobe to prepare for the upcoming spring career fair and their careers. Donations can be dropped off from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday in Room 114 of the Spiva Library on the MSSU campus. The deadline for donations is Monday, February 26. Donations can include shoes, belts, jewelry, accessories, ties, suits, jackets, pants, vests, shirts and blouses. All sizes are welcome. We want to be knowledgeable in an interview, say the right things and describe the right skills, said Alex Gandy, MSSU director of career services. At the same time, we want to look good and we want to be confident. The phrases Dress to Succeed or Look Good to Feel Good are realities that are true for many of our students. Dress to Impress helps a student walk into a job interview or their first career with confidence in who they are and what they know. Gandy said the program helped more than 3,000 students from 2015 to 2023. He credits community support for the longevity and success of the event. This program has evolved tremendously, he said. It first started as a small clothing closet idea and grew into a major professional clothing, mentoring and coaching event. We are incredibly grateful because we couldn't do this without our community. Each year more students participate in the event and we receive more donations. MSSU's 10th annual Dress to Impress event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28 in the Billingsly Student Center Ballroom. The one-day event is expected to attract between 380 and 425 students. The impact is not just in the number of students, but also in the smiles on their faces when they walk through the door, Gandy said. Your average student who attends Dress to Impress typically collects eight to 12 items of clothing. Gandy said it can be easy to spend hundreds of dollars on professional clothing at a store, but students don't have to break the bank with Dress to Impress. The event also provides access to mentors and coaches who work in desired fields and can serve as personal shoppers or guides. We are incredibly grateful to have a community willing to step up and donate professional clothing to these students, Gandy said. Another aspect of this event is coaching and mentoring, as we have fantastic partners with Freeman Health System or Liberty Utilities, who continue to send us volunteers. That way, if you're starting out in a career, we have people in those industries who can help you that day and help them find appropriate clothing for the workplace. Clothing donations are always needed, as well as volunteers who can help frame or set up and sort items. For more information, call 417-625-9349 or visit https://www.mssu.edu/student-affairs/student-success-center/career-services/dress-to-impress.php.

