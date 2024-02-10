London shoe store says custom work can be done quickly

About two years ago, a new tenant moved into Savile Row, the London street known as a men's tailoring center for more than 200 years.

Rather than tailored wool pants and silk-lined jackets, Arthur Sleep sells custom-made shoes for men, women and children, handmade in just five hours by shoemakers working in the store's basement.

And what says love more this Valentine's Day than a pair of handmade shoes?

“We give you this experience where you actually meet a creator,” said Jahangir Azam, 37, who founded the company in 2013 with a college friend, Christopher Boadle, 38. We measure you and you go through a process where you can have something. completely tailor-made. I don't think anyone else is doing this on the planet, where you can have something in this amount of time.