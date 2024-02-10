Fashion
London shoe store says custom work can be done quickly
About two years ago, a new tenant moved into Savile Row, the London street known as a men's tailoring center for more than 200 years.
Rather than tailored wool pants and silk-lined jackets, Arthur Sleep sells custom-made shoes for men, women and children, handmade in just five hours by shoemakers working in the store's basement.
And what says love more this Valentine's Day than a pair of handmade shoes?
“We give you this experience where you actually meet a creator,” said Jahangir Azam, 37, who founded the company in 2013 with a college friend, Christopher Boadle, 38. We measure you and you go through a process where you can have something. completely tailor-made. I don't think anyone else is doing this on the planet, where you can have something in this amount of time.
The founders sat in the small office they share, down the hall from a workshop where one shoemaker was hand-cutting suede pom-poms for a pair of moccasins while another was stretching leather on a final industrial term designating a mold in the shape of a foot. create a dress shoe for men.
Upstairs, in a large space that Arthur Sleep shares with menswear brand Cad & The Dandy, were shoe samples: velvet and cashmere evening slippers, adorned with initials and illustrations embroidered in shiny silk thread; slip-on moccasins; refined sneakers; women's apartments; children's slippers decorated with images of teddy bears and elephants. The shoes are of course offered in black and brown leather, but there is also periwinkle blue suede, wool tweed and pieces with colorful vintage Turkish kilim patterns.
In general, the styles are more casual than those available at nearby stores founded by venerable custom shoemakers, such as John Lobb and George Cleverley, who normally would not make shoes from the leopard print and nubuck samples orange in Arthur Sleeps Bright and airy boutique-style showroom.
Mr Boadle said before starting the business he and Mr Azam discovered that men's shoes were still very uninspiring to us younger people. We wanted to inject all the different colors, fabrics and essences of the designs.
The sensitivity and myriad options seem to resonate with customers: Mr. Azam declined to disclose the privately held company's annual revenue, but he said about 70 percent of his customers return for at minus a second pair. Prices range from 350 pounds ($444) for a pair of children's velor moccasins to 1,750 pounds for a pair of men's suede mountain boots with snow grips.
Elena Caslini, who works at an art gallery in Milan, bought a pair of brown crocodile-print patent leather flats in October during a business trip to London. Because there were so many different types of colors that you could combine, I thought buying the shoes was kind of a creative process and a fun thing to do, she said. I didn't see it as an old-fashioned, classy thing to do.
And then there was the proximity of the company's five shoemakers.
As a buyer, it's very satisfying to be able to walk in and see someone making them, said Nicholas Coleridge, dean-elect of Eton College and former chairman of Cond Nast International, who owns three pairs of Arthur Sleep slippers with personalized embroidery. .
It makes it much more authentic, he says, to know they're made by people you can actually see in the basement sewing and doing it.
Mr Azam and Mr Boadle have been friends since they met on their first day of study at the University of Kent in Canterbury, about 60 miles southeast of the brand's headquarters in Mayfair. In 2007, they both earned business degrees with specializations in finance and economics.
For about five years after graduating, Mr Azam worked as a junior financial analyst for the British investment bank Standard Chartered, while Mr Boadle worked with friends to set up an educational consultancy business.
In 2011, while building a meat distribution business, the men were invited to a black-tie wedding among friends. Mr. Azam couldn't find slippers to match his outfit, so he searched online for shoemakers in Northampton, the English city known as a shoe-making hub. They decided to take a road trip there, a few hours north of London, and ordered custom-made shoes. A shared love of craftsmanship, along with the compliments they received at the wedding, led them to ditch meat to create their own shoe brand.
Arthur Sleep was introduced in 2013, initially selling shoes online made by contract shoemakers, including several in Northampton who had been lured out of retirement by men. (At first, the company only offered evening slippers, which inspired its name, Cockney slang for half-asleep.)
Five years later the company moved to an 850 sq ft manufacturing facility in the Lea Valley, north-east of central London, to focus solely on bespoke shoes. He still has the space, now used as a storage site.
Today, buying Arthur Sleep shoes in the Mayfair store starts with two measurements: prints of both feet in a box covered in biodegradable foam and images of the feet taken with a 3D scanner. From these prints, a heat-resistant plastic resin form is made on site within an hour and the artisans downstairs get to work.
(Depending on the shoe, customers who prefer to order online receive a kit that includes foam-filled boxes for prints.)
Men's shoes make up 65 percent of Arthur Sleeps' business, Mr. Boadle said, while a quarter of its sales are to women and the remaining 10 percent are children's shoes.
About half of the in-person crowd, they said, are visitors from the United States; 40 percent come from Britain and the rest from other countries. Handwritten gift vouchers have proven very popular, especially for occasions like birthdays and Valentine's Day. Same day orders are common, but typical turnaround time is three to four days.
Experts say being on Savile Row is good for the pun intended for foot traffic, but also helps with brand positioning.
Savile Row is the epicenter of men's fashion, the mothership, said Michael Macko, a men's stylist and editor of MR, an online magazine focused on men's fashion.
That's why people pay high rent to be on Madison Avenue or Prince Street in SoHo, he added, referring to two upscale shopping streets in New York City. You're in the right neighborhood, you're with the right people, you're attracting the right customers.
Or, as Mr. Azam put it: “What better place to introduce a new concept of shoe manufacturing than the land of custom?”
He added that the brand is considering opening stores in New York or Miami, but finding a location as ideal as Savile Row is a challenge. This is the problem we are facing right now.
