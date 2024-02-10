Issa Rae looks radiant in a blue cutout dress as she joins stylish Nina Dobrev at the star-studded EA Sports Madden Bowl event in Las Vegas

Issa Rae and Nina Dobrev brought their fashion A game as they led arrivals at EA Sports' Madden Bowl event in Las Vegas on Friday.

The actress, 39, and the Vampire Diaries star, 35, took part in the red carpet photoshoot before heading inside to mingle with other guests.

Rae, whose well-received series was canceled after just two seasons, wowed in a blue cutout bodycon dress.

The Insecure star strutted her stuff in high heels and accessorized with a pair of sparkling earrings.

Her beautiful brunette hair was tied into a tight bun as she posed for a photo.

Dobrev showed off her fashion-forward style in a leather button-down jacket worn with a low-cut white tee.

The Vampire Diaries star donned a leather jacket and sparkly heels that showed off her toned legs.

Dobrev carried a chic handbag with her as she posed for a few photos, and she added some sparkle to her look with a pair of statement earrings.

She was also joined by her boyfriend, Shaun White, who wore a slightly oversized brown velvet button-down shirt.

The former professional snowboarder paired her top with matching pants and completed her look with a pair of boots.

Killer Mike stood out in an all-white outfit consisting of a denim jacket worn over a t-shirt, as well as jeans and Nike sneakers.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper accessorized with various jewelry, as well as a pair of fashionable sunglasses.

Green Day members Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong and Tre Cool all opted for leather jackets and matching pants and shoes.

The Anyone but You star teamed her top with matching slim jeans and sleek leather shoes.

The latter of the three also brought a pair of chopsticks to the event, which he displayed while they posed for their photo.