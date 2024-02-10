5 Gen Z Business Fashion Tips for Dressing Appropriately for Work





Like many pandemic grads, I started my first job out of college as a reporter at Business Insider working entirely remotely and spent the first few months meeting with my manager and colleagues via video call .

At the time, I had very few objects suitable for work. My wardrobe consisted largely of crop tops, jeans, sweatpants, hoodies, and other items that represented the height of college life.

I was told that the dress code at BI was smart casual and not formal, but I wasn't sure what that meant. When the company moved to a hybrid work model a few months later, I still didn't know what to wear. When I arrived at the office, some people opted for jeans, shirts, or dresses, and some of the younger employees even wore crop tops. It took me several months to find what was appropriate while still maintaining my style. My doubts about what constitutes work clothing are: shared by other Gen Zers who express their frustration on TikTok, saying they don't understand what their company's dress code means. Lack of clarity means some young professionals wear judgmental clothing inappropriate by their colleagues and experts say it could impact their career progression. “If someone is dressed sloppily, we might infer that they are not very conscientious,” Ryan Vogel, an associate professor at Temple University's Fox School of Business, told BI recently. “If they don't take the time to prepare, they won't take the time to write their report in the same way either,” he added. And a poorly dressed person might well be overlooked when it comes to promotions, he said. We spoke with two corporate stylists to find out how young people can improve their work style: 1. You should be covered “from the knees” Maree Ellard dressed in corporate attire. Ellard tide Casual clothes like crop tops and mini skirts have no place in the office, Maree Ellard, a corporate stylist based in Australia, told BI. Ellard helps clients balance alternative fashion aesthetics with corporate workwear and charges around AUD600 ($391) to create a 25-piece mix-and-match capsule-style wardrobe. and 750 AUD ($490) to create five unique outfits for the work week. In a recent T ikTok video she demonstrated how, when wearing a mini-skirt to work, she was unable to bend down or sit comfortably because it exposed more than was appropriate. “From knee clips, you're basically making sure you're covered,” she said, adding that there should be no reason to expose your chest, upper legs or stomach. Ellard said uncomfortable outfits will only add to your daily stress because it requires a lot of mental power to get through it. “If you can't move functionally and you're basing your outfit solely on standing up straight, you need to remove that,” she added. 2. Quality over quantity Liz Teich, a Stylist based in New Yorksaid many Gen Zers shop at fast fashion chains like Zara and stock up on low-quality pieces. “They think they have to buy a lot, and I think they forget that they can style things in different ways,” Teich explained. It's not about spending a lot of money but buying fewer quality pieces that can be worn with various outfits, she said, using a blazer as an example. Liz Teich in corporate attire. Kate Hart Finnigan A “great blazer worn in different ways with a dress, with dress pants, with jeans, it can be the centerpiece of a wardrobe,” she said. Rather than buying five blazers you don't love, buy one great one that will last forever, she added. Teich advised young professionals to shop sites like eBay, Poshmark and The RealReal for good quality used items. And if you can, invest in sewing. Store-bought men's suits and pants can look sloppy if they don't fit well, she said, so it's worth spending a little extra to get them tailored to your size. 3. Invest in great work shoes It's time to put the casual things aside Nike Air Force 1 sneakers and invest in sleeker work shoes, says Teich. “People really need to improve their shoe choices,” she said, adding that since the pandemic, workers have become more casual in their shoe choices. “Now they don’t know what kind of shoes to wear.” Although Teich notes that high heels don't suit every office culture, flat pumps are a good alternative. Loafers, flats, ankle boots and certain types of fashion or retro-style sneakers, for example, are also appropriate choices for women, she said. Liz Teich in corporate attire. Liz Pond Meanwhile, white dress shoes, boots or sneakers which are based on the design of tennis sneakers Brands such as Veja, Common Projects and Nisolo or Adidas Stan Smiths, Gazelle and Samba are great options for men. It's not enough to wear the right shoes, there is a certain level of maintenance to keep them presentable. Teich recommends taking dress shoes to the cobbler if they need a repair or shine, and investing in a magic eraser or shoe cleaner for sneakers. Another way to bring tired sneakers back to life is to change the laces or bleach them, she explained. 4. Play with accessories, details and colors Maree Ellard dressed in corporate attire. Ellard tide Following a strict dress code doesn't always mean sacrificing your sense of style. If your workplace has a casual or formal dress code, Ellard says you need to “translate your style,” which means incorporating elements of your aesthetic into your work clothes. She gave an example of someone whose style could be “gorpcore” a new-age approach to functional clothing and how that can translate into business wear. A gorpcore enthusiast might opt ​​for tailored, structured pants with plenty of pockets or a utility-style belt to cinch in their waist, she said. Playing with accessories and colors can also make an outfit stand out. “When in doubt, accessories are my way to do it,” she said. This includes earrings, necklaces, watches, belts, bracelets or even headbands and clips for styling hair. Ellard also suggests wearing monochrome outfits. Bold pastels can look great, but softer colors like navy, charcoal, or chocolate brown also work well in more formal offices. 5. Keep designer logos to a minimum Maree Ellard dressed in corporate attire. Ellard tide Wearing designer outfits can make you look more polished, but keep the logos subtle and understated. “I think if you wear too many flashy logos, it might be inappropriate and might not send the right message to your colleagues,” Teich said. Overall, it's best to develop your own style and incorporate quality pieces into your wardrobe to show you can think independently, she said. “We always hear about dressing for the job you want, not the job you have,” she said. “You don’t want to look like you’re a newbie, you want to look like you’re ready to get promoted.”

