Disney Unveils First-Ever Villain-Themed Wedding Dress Collection – NBC4 Washington





To all the brides-to-be entering the Age of Villains: Disney has you covered. Walt Disney joined forces withAllure Bridesto launch a new collection of wedding dresses inspired by some of the studio's most famous (or infamous) villains. From Ursula to Maleficent, the Evil Queen and Jafar, Disney's 2024 “Fairytale Weddings” Collection offers four obscure styles that put a dark twist on the traditional wedding dress. “The new dresses are as versatile as they are romantic, each evoking themes from beloved Disney stories and showcasing iconic details and colorful accents from each of the Disney Villains character looks,” the company said. New dresses start at $2,000 and each comes in black and ivory colorways.



Claire Céleste, Photographer via Walt Disney Disney's Evil Queen wedding dress. According to Disney, the dress inspired by Disney's Ursula “features a mermaid silhouette adorned with tonal shimmering beading on the bodice” that mimics Ursula's dramatic style. Next up is the Maleficent dresswhich features a black and green sheath dress adorned with shimmering green velvet and delicate lace appliques, layered over black organza. Dress inspired by Disney's Evil Queen features “3D floral embellishments, pearls and sequins delicately scattered over tulle,” the company said. The fully embroidered sheath of the dress also features a sweetheart neckline leading to a pointed bodice. The Evil Queen dress is available in black, ivory or gold. Likewise, Disney Jafar inspired dress features a plunging neckline reminiscent of Jafar's statement collar. The dress is also accented with a satin collar. The dress's bodice also has a nod to men's wardrobe with its satin collar lining and buttoned sleeves. Disney has released new bridal collections every year since launching its partnership with Allure Bridals in 2020.

