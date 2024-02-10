Halle Bailey wears a little black dress: Photos – Hollywood Life









Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images The little Mermaid star Halle Bailey, 23, looked stunning in a little black dress following the birth of her baby boy in late 2023. In the photos you can see on Instagram, the mom-of-one wore a sparkly, off-the-shoulder mini dress that showed off her long legs. She accessorized with wedge heels, a sparkling bracelet and a pair of earrings while looking at the camera. Halle wore dramatic, glamorous makeup with dark red lipstick and pulled her hair back for the two stunning photos on Friday, February 9. Tell me you never want to lose me, she captioned The image [SEE HERE], alongside the black heart, glitter star and heart-face emojis. The actress and singer has 8.3 million followers on Instagram, and many couldn't contain themselves in the comments thread. Halleeeee, you look great! one fan wrote, while another noted her beauty, she's pretty like old school, like young Janet Jackson, Ashanti pretty. Others referenced her summer role in the Disney film. Baby, Ariel got those legs and is back outside! one follower joked, with another gushing, I love your beautiful smile. The outfit is superb. Halle announced the arrival of little Halo with her boyfriend DGA in a January 6 Instagram post. The photo showed her hand holding a tiny baby hand with a gold bracelet that had her name engraved on it. Even though the new year was just days away, the greatest thing 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son…welcome to the world, my halo. The world desperately needs to know you, she captioned this heartwarming message. Halle and her sister Chloe Bailey have been teasing new music together for the new year. I would just say you'll see new music and new projects, and even more seeing us together, Halle hinted during an interview earlier this week with PEOPLE. It's even more blessings, and we're just so grateful and excited to continue, she added.

