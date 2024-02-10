Rita Ora dazzles in a sheer black lace dress on a night out in London





THE MASKED Singer star Rita Ora looked sensational in a sheer black lace dress on a night out in London. The pop superstar, 33, looked glamorous as ever as she enjoyed a night out at Chiltern Fire Station on Friday. 5 Rita Ora looked amazing in a sheer lace dress on Friday night Credit: Click on News and Media 5 The pop star showed off her black underwear as she arrived at the venue. Credit: Click on News and Media Rita showed off her toned figure in a daring bodycon dress, teamed with a black velvet jacket. The Hot Right Now singer went braless and showed off her black underwear as she arrived at the luxury Marylebone hotel and restaurant. She completed her look with sheer tights, a pair of black velvet pointed heels and silver layered necklaces. The singer wore her natural curls loose over her shoulder and opted for a smoky eye and nude lip. Rita beamed upon arriving at the 5-star venue as she braved the cold and rainy weather. It's good to see Rita with a smile on her face after The Sun yesterday shared an exclusive clip of the star holding back tears during a super emotional performance on tonight's Masked Singer. The Let Me Love You singer is unable to hide her feelings as she becomes visibly moved by Piranha on the ITV singing competition. After listening to the mysterious celebrity's rendition of Harry Nilson's song Can't Live If Living Is Without You, Rita is left almost speechless. Asked by show host Joel Dommett about her thoughts, Rita replied: “Wow! It was so beautiful, it brought tears to my eyes. “I can’t believe I’m crying at the thought of a Piranha.” Masked Singer judge Rita Ora fights back tears during emotional performance of Piranha in first look at tomorrow night's show Joining Rita and her fellow panelists – Jonathan, Davina McCalland and Mo Gilligan – will be the queen of breakfast TV, Lorraine Kelly. Lorraine was unmasked earlier in the series as Owl, but will return to judge the remaining contestants. So far, fans have been speculating about who might be hiding behind the Piranha mask. Most Masked Singer viewers think Piranha is Danny Jones from McFly. 5 The singer was all smiles upon her arrival in the 5-star room Credit: Click on News and Media 5 The Hot Right Now singer looked more glamorous than ever in a velvet jacket Credit: Click on News and Media 5 Rita bursts into tears after an emotional performance on tonight's Masked Singer. Credit: ITV

