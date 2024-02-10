Taylor Swift's fashion and street style are not in bad taste. It's strategy.

Taylor Swift is a billionaire, but her style still reflects a girl-next-door aesthetic.

This is all strategic.

Swift's unstylish, no-nonsense approach to dress is an integral part of her public persona.

In December, Taylor Swift Time Person of the Year shined on camera in a black bodysuit, floor-length chenille dress and studded strapless dress.

At first glance, you wouldn't know that the chenille dress was one of Alaa's most popular recent offerings or that the strapless dress was the product of New York-based brand Area, infamous for its campaigns featuring featured false eyes And bejeweled death masks . Everything edgy in these original pieces has been sanded and smoothed, rendered inoffensive just the way Swift likes it.

It's easy to forget that, despite the sale a whopping 162 million records , Swift is a normal person with normal taste. It's also easy to forget that these record sales allow him a fortune estimated at $1.1 billion enough to wear any designer piece she wants or hire any stylist in the industry.

So why does she insist on mismatched outfits?

A glance at several Taylor Swift style blogs will reveal trail sneakers with muddy fleeces ; Ren Faire Approved Dresses with Jean Paul Gaultier Boots ; and Reformation high-heeled moccasins worn oddly with Chiefs sweatshirts . But these outfits are not the result of poor taste or a fashion faux pas, they are 100% strategic.

Create the public image of Swift

The Swiftian brand philosophy revolves around one core idea: Taylor Swift is everyone's best friend. In practice, it's endearing positivity (as friendship bracelets ), a starry intimacy (like coded messages in his videos ), and a strong emphasis on personal relationships (like his fashion choices).

Here: jersey dresses and New Balance.

Luxury has nothing to do with it. Your best friend probably doesn't wear Balmain. She wears a crochet top from H&M or trends, like bike shorts and oversized t-shirts , well after their expiration date. Your best friend keep adding a belt to everything she owns. Your best friend doesn't know what double Or proportion means and doesn't seem to care.

In this, Swift can transcend ideas of celebrity and directly reflect the lives of her fans. Swift sings about the inner worlds of young women; she speaks like them; she even dresses like them too. To imagine Swift taking aesthetic risks and opting for glamor is to imagine a Swift who actively rejects her audience.

Swift also shops where her fans shop, from Zara has J Crew a strategy that has evolved smoothly from era to era. During the release of her album “Red” in 2012, she was frequently spotted wearing indie-twee polka dots and saddle shoes from the era's giants. Urban outfitters And ModCloth . During “Reputation”, she wore Madewell And Forever 21 hoodies; during “Folklore”, Free people And Put on cottage dresses. These choices are achievable, predictable, and non-threatening purchases made by your best friend during a shopping trip to a mall.

Lauren Sherman fashion correspondent at Puck News , astutely characterized Swift's style as “Anthropologie Gone Wild”: mismatched, outdated, pedestrian, but instinctive. “She knows her audience and everything she does, in one way or another, speaks to that audience, whether intentional or unconscious,” Sherman tells me.

The richness of Swift is an aesthetic tool

One of the criticisms frequently leveled at Swift is that her wealth allows her to dress lavishly, while she rarely does.

According to The New York Times Swift's on-stage and red carpet stylist is Joseph Cassell Falconer who dressed Swift for the Eras Dazzled visit Zuhair Murad Bodysuits and efficient Louboutin boots . However, there's no evidence to suggest he's solely responsible for her frank, casual outfits, meaning Swift's innocuous day-to-day choices are his own.

Cookie Cohen, who manages the Instagram account @youbelonginthis who revamps Swift's outspoken, red carpet outfits, says Swift's low-key approach to wealth is doing more harm than good. “Seeing Taylor, someone I feel aligned with, forgo the resources available to him over and over again feels like a disservice to me,” Cohen tells me. “From a streetwear perspective, it's comforting to see her in the fast fashion that we can afford, but with the current environmental crisis, it's hard to see her sometimes promoting fast fashion instead of wearing statement pieces. durable or substantial vintage that his team could procure for him.”

Swift is no stranger to allegations of anti-environmentalism, including her continued use of private jets, which resulted in 8,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions in 2022 . With that in mind, downplaying her wealth is essential to Swift's public goodwill. A shopping trip photographed here or a ride in a sports car could call into question his entire brand. By dressing softly, Swift can hide it all even if it means wearing Aritzia .

How Swift's Style May or May Not Change

In recent months (or, if you've been following things in Eras, since the release of his album 2022 Midnights), Swift experimented with designer clothes and textures, from Line has Yves Saint Laurent . Despite the higher price of these pieces, they are still erratically designed, from floppy proportions to abominable color palettes. The Swiftian brand philosophy continues to evolve: Even your rich best friend can't create a good outfit.

Cohen notes Swift's shortcomings. “For red carpet looks, I want simple, elegant, flattering looks, she's constantly missing all these brands. I don't want any more money on her, it washes her out,” she says. “She has to use her long, slim body and wear dresses that flatter her. She also accessorizes too much, and that doesn't even distract her from her ill-fitting clothes.”

Many celebrities have given up face of paradigm and has chosen to act as brand owners, creative directors and trendsetters, as Pharrell at Louis Vuitton And Rihanna at Fenty . Swift's entrepreneurial spirit and recognizable yet polarizing style suggest an idea: What if Swift launched her own brand?

Sherman suggests that it is a matter of When, not if. “The reason Pharrell is working is because it was very convincing. He ran his own fashion brand for 20 years . Something on this scale is real work, not just an in-and-out situation. But I could see her launching her own brand, or doing something along the lines of what Angelina Jolie does “.

The nature of Swift's eras requires Swift to pivot quickly, adopting different personas and wrapping herself in costume. But if this is the end of her capital E era, it's high time for Swift to show us where her aesthetic sensibilities truly lie.