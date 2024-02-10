New York Fashion Week 2024: Melissa Gorga attends the fashion show and sees her dress





The Real Housewives of New JerseyMelissa Gorga of , is used to being “on display every day” or, at least, when New York Fashion Week rolls around. Melissa is no stranger to Fashion Week. The housewife and mother of three has been a regular at shows over the years, including the Bronx and Bank fashion show, which she attended while dressing in the designer's fashions for more than two years in a row. But Melissa's take on Bronx and Banco's NYFW Fall/Winter 2024 presentation might be one of her best and boldest yet. Here's what you may have missed on Bravo: Teresa Giudice soaked up the Miami sun in a plunging, sparkling swimsuit (PHOTO) The Real Housewives of New Jersey Will return for season 14 with other Bravo shows The update on Antonia's college life away from her father, Joe Gorga, might make you cry Read on to see the look she calls a “statement” this year. Melissa Gorga at Bronx and Banco NYFW 2024 Presentation Melissa took to Instagram on February 8, where she posted a photo of her wearing a white floral outfit from the Bronx and Banco. But this isn't your average spring look: The entire skirt is a giant flower attached to a top with a plunging neckline and full-length removable gloves. The cut gives a floral elegance with an element of surprise, much like Melissa. It's a little spicy, a little unpredictable and a little sophisticated. Melissa's friends and RHONJCast members took to the Instagram post's comments to praise her outfit. “Can you buy me some?” asked Jennifer Fessler. “I wish I looked like that!!!” “Oh my God, I love, I love this look,” Danielle Cabral commented. Melissa Gorga on her “Statement” look for New York Fashion Week 2024 But before making her NYFW 2024 debut, Melissa took to her TikTok account, where she posted a “Get ready with me” video, speaking while she did her makeup for the Bronx and Banco event. “I'm going to one of my favorite designer shows tonight,” Melissa explained. “These are Bronx and Banco, the most beautiful dresses in the world. You've seen me wear so many of them. They are incredible.” But Melissa was a little hesitant to wear the floral look. “I'm definitely stepping out of my comfort zone, I would say tonight, with what I'm going to wear,” she explained while applying her blush. “It’s definitely not something I usually wear, but it’s such a moment and statement that I can’t wait to show you the dress I chose!” “Don’t forget the flowers are there,” she noted.

