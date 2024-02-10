Shasta High student to present dress code survey results to school board, hoping for investigation





A Shasta high school student is set to share the results of a survey she conducted on student attitudes toward school districts' dress codes. When the Associated Student Body, or ASB, at Shasta High School in Redding was asked to promote enforcement of the dress code, the student, Aria del Rosario-Sabet, wrote a 10-page letter to administrators at the school. The article discussed what she calls the harmful effects of . del Rosario-Sabet conducted a survey to support her claims in December 2023. Ten percent of students at Shasta High School and Enterprise High School responded to the survey, with the majority of participants being young girls. The results show that most students responding to the survey believe that dress code guidelines are not enforced consistently. She says students feel like those with curvier bodies are cited more often than other body types, which comes into play with clothing like crop tops. At least in my school they are very loose [crop tops] for some children, and that's the problem, del Rosario-Sabet said. They allow people to show off a few inches of belly if they are skinny. But if they're not, it seems a little different, because they say it's the one that gets their attention. del Rosario-Sabet showed the survey results to the superintendent's student advisory committee. She will then present her findings at the Shasta Union High School District board meeting on Feb. 13. I want to show them that this isn't just something I'm trying to complain about. I have ideas and solutions to the problem that we can talk about, she said. The teen hopes the school board will consider adopting the Alameda Unified School District's dress code standards. She says she noticed body-positive language in this dress code that doesn't shame students for their body type. Shasta Union High School District Superintendent Jim Cloney told us the school board would be willing to listen to del Rosario-Sabets' presentation at the meeting. However, he believes that the current dress code and the way it is enforced are appropriate. Sometimes when kids are corrected on the dress code, they feel like they're being picked on, Cloney said. We work very hard to avoid this. We're just trying to be really consistent in how we apply it. Before the presentation, del Rosario-Sabets’ mother, Marikit, said of her daughter’s initiative: “I am extremely proud, immensely. And I've seen that in her since she was a child. So I'm not surprised. The school board could ask questions after del Rosario-Sabet's speech and could suggest changes to the dress code. Cloney says any formal changes likely won't take effect until next school year. During her presentation at the board meeting, del Rosario-Sabet hopes students will be present to create a collaborative discussion between students, parents and faculty members.

