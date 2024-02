Collina Strada Fall/Winter 2024 Collection

A New York Fashion Week show isn't the first destination that comes to mind for a midday workout, and pumpkins aren't at the top of the list for replacing dumbbells, either. But in the world of Collina Strada, anything goes and that's exactly the show the brand offered for its Fall/Winter 2024 collection, entitled STRONGER. At Rockefeller Center, designer Hillary Taymour welcomed onlookers to Collinas Gym, the serendipitous fashion club where your inner feminine power takes on chiseled outer form. The creator's mission is clear: as women are constantly excluded from positions of power, the female body has long been shaped by the imagination of men. It's time we reshape this meaty-headed vision into something closer to the reality of womanhood, something sweatier but more refined. Lifting squash-shaped weights while strutting down the runway, Collina Strada's campy, feminine brigade expressed that sentiment across 36 looks. The line was crafted from undead textiles and doused in classic, vivid Taymours graphics. A fondant floral pattern commanded pants and dresses in the opening ensembles, while a seafoam bubble jacket proudly revealed a model's pregnancy in Look 4. A later skin-tight top was amped up with raised arms and rippling abs, offering a more literal commentary. on the source material of the collections. Soon after, a bright orange dress featured padding similar to that of a football uniform, and another model showed off her real muscles in charcoal sweat shorts and black lace boxers. Collina Strada's words resonated loudly: Woman is a flex. In subsequent looks, the brand's illustrative prints commanded slip dresses, fitted jeans, muscle shirts and flannel tops. The line continued to strengthen, with trench coats adopting massive, rounded shoulders; hybrid evening wear showcasing the power of the female body with corsetry and ruffled dresses drawing on the human figure with larger arms. Taymour, in one word, described the collection best: swole. Check out Collina Strada's STRONGER Fall/Winter 2024 collection in the gallery above, and stay tuned to Hypebeast for more New York Fashion Week coverage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hypebeast.com/2024/2/collina-strada-fall-winter-2024-collection-new-york-fashion-week-nyfw-runway The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos