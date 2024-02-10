Fashion
JOANNE HEGARTY: THE CHIC LIST – Who wants to dress like the other half of a murderous drug lord, while breathing new life into the fur industry?
- With a whole new season ahead of us, here's what I will and won't do this spring
First of all, I won't dress like a mob wife or someone else's wife, come on. How strange that in 2024 this micro trend of looking like a gangster moll has captivated TikToks young and old. I mean, who wants to look like the other half of a murderous drug lord?
At least, if you plan to wear animal print, big gold jewelry, shiny leather pants, perfectly styled hair, and a huge fur coat, unfortunately breathing new life into the fur industry while you here you are, call yourself the big boss, not just one man's wife.
That said, I might indulge in a leopard print coat, although I would best wear it with a black polo collar and black pants underneath.
One of my little pleasures is watching social media while waiting for a takeaway coffee or sitting exhausted and tired in a taxi. I like the wide variety of what appears on my screen.
Blazer, Massimo Dutti, turtleneck, Arket, pants, Toteme, belt, Céline, bag, Jil Sander
But, oh my God, the comments people leave are horrible. What's wrong with them? If a couple renovates their house, viewers line up to tell them it's horrible.
Or if someone shares a funny snippet of their life with their children, they will receive bad judgments about their parenting skills. People's appearance, style and careers are destroyed and destroyed. There are no limits. What is happening to the human race?
So this spring, I'm going to try to turn off my phone, just to get dressed up a bit and see more theater. With so many stellar acting names now treading the boards of the West End, from Sarah Jessica Parker to Suite Place has SuccessionThere is Sarah Snook in The photo of Dorian Gray there is so much to see.
Flowers ? For spring? Innovative! There is a good reason why this line of The devil wears Prada is constantly cited and, as expected, the latest collections stick to the usual abundance of flourishes.
If you've been reading this column for a while, you know that I'm not a big fan of flowers. However, there was something about the rose, the one flower that managed to stand out from the rest of the bouquet, that also appealed to me.
From prints of full, long-stemmed versions featuring leaves, thorns, and everything in between to (even better) 3D creations, roses have been absolutely everywhere on awards season runways and red carpets.
For inspiration, take a look at Simone Rocha's playful, modern new take on the rose or Margot Robbie in her Balmain dress at the recent Critics Choice Awards.
Push the envelope
When it comes to evening dressing, nothing is more elegant than a clutch. This season the slim wrap design is making a comeback and we couldn't be happier. Although it's large enough to house a strict selection of essentials such as phone, lipstick and keys, its neat shape is elegant.
Pull the hip cord
Jazz up knitted dresses with this simple leather cord necklace, also perfect for layering over spring/summer pieces.
Go for lime
Enjoy a little spring freshness with this cashmere knit that will put you in a good mood. Tuck it into high-waisted pants or a midi skirt and add gold accessories for an even more fun touch.
