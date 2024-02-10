Fashion
Rita Ora shows off her incredible figure in a sheer lace midi dress as she enjoys a night out at the Chiltern Fire Station
Rita Ora effortlessly turned heads in a revealing dress as she enjoyed a night out at the Chiltern Fire Station on Friday.
The singer, 33, flaunted her incredible physique as she donned a black sheer lace midi dress that hugged her curves.
The very racy number left little to the imagination, as she sported matching black underwear and a nude bra.
The singer oozed style in a black velvet maxi coat which she paired with a black handbag.
Rita added stylish shiny tights and finished her ensemble with black strappy shoes.
She also wore eye-catching silver jewelry, including two pendant necklaces and chunky bracelets.
The Body On Me hitmaker wore her curly locks honey-gold and flaunted bold, shimmering smokey eyes and a nude lipstick.
Rita appeared to be in good spirits as she flashed a smile into the lens while heading to the exclusive club and 5-star hotel in the heart of London.
Last week, the star recently thanked her 16 million fans on Instagram for their support on her new single Shape Of You.
It is a collaboration with Australian-American country artist Keith Urban, with whom Rita is a judge on The Voice Australia.
She wrote: “Thank you for all the love for the new version of Shape Of Me featuring @keithurban!! You made this song even more special and I didn't think it was possible.
Rita's third studio album, You & I, was released in 2023 but the singer has not been on tour since 2019.
She is married to director Taika Waititi, 48, who released her latest film Next Goal Wins in November 2023.
The Body On Me hitmaker wore. her curly honey-gold locks were loose and flaunting bold, shimmering smokey eyes and nude lipstick
They married in August 2022, but Rita didn't confirm the nuptials until January 2023 when she told Heart FM: 'Yes [I am married]. I'm officially off the market. I chose to keep it more private and keep it more to myself, but with my new video, I'm playing with what could have been.”
She admitted: “When the rumors came out, right? – I wanted to play on it. I wanted to have a wedding that didn't go as planned, that doesn't mean that's actually what happened.
Rita recently opened up about whether or not kids are on the horizon, admitting that her relationship with Taika has “matured” her.
The singer saidBlag Magazinethat getting married was enough pressure, but then it's like having kids and all those things they teach you. But I never believed it.
She and Taika certainly have plenty of space now that they've purchased a three-story mansion in New Zealand.
Rita rose to fame in 2012 with the single Hot Right Now, the first ever UK drum and bass number one.
Rita is married to director Taika Waititi, 48, and the couple recently bought a three-story mansion in New Zealand (pictured together in December 2024)
