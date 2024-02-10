Willy Chavarria redefines American fashion

The sun had set on the first day of New York Fashion Week, which was also the first day of the entire fashion season, when Willy Chavarria invited everyone to a drive-in on the fringes of Greenpoint, at Brooklyn.

OK, not exactly a drive-in; it looks more like a walk-in closet, but you get the idea. An old warehouse was bathed in red light and there were roses on every chair. Julia Fox, dressed in a sumptuous white dress, Vermeer hat and not much else, chatted with Amanda Lepore and Sam Smith. Then a screen dropped to a black velvet curtain and a short film began to play. It featured a multitude of characters of varying race, size, and sexual orientation, living in an old house, sharing anguish and joy, tears, dumbbells, and clothes. At the end they had a dance party.

It was less a film than an atmosphere. A model that hasn't been seen in fashion for a very long time. One that set the stage for the spectacle that followed. The one who said that staying on the sidelines wouldn't be enough anymore; get up and do something. Even if it's just making clothes, as long as they're not just clothes. This has been the mantra for quite a long time, to the tune of whispering cashmere.

Enough discretion and reserve. Politics is back in fashion. Not as a polemic or a slogan, but as a look. Sometimes you have to design the world you want to see.