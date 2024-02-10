Fashion
Willy Chavarria redefines American fashion
The sun had set on the first day of New York Fashion Week, which was also the first day of the entire fashion season, when Willy Chavarria invited everyone to a drive-in on the fringes of Greenpoint, at Brooklyn.
OK, not exactly a drive-in; it looks more like a walk-in closet, but you get the idea. An old warehouse was bathed in red light and there were roses on every chair. Julia Fox, dressed in a sumptuous white dress, Vermeer hat and not much else, chatted with Amanda Lepore and Sam Smith. Then a screen dropped to a black velvet curtain and a short film began to play. It featured a multitude of characters of varying race, size, and sexual orientation, living in an old house, sharing anguish and joy, tears, dumbbells, and clothes. At the end they had a dance party.
It was less a film than an atmosphere. A model that hasn't been seen in fashion for a very long time. One that set the stage for the spectacle that followed. The one who said that staying on the sidelines wouldn't be enough anymore; get up and do something. Even if it's just making clothes, as long as they're not just clothes. This has been the mantra for quite a long time, to the tune of whispering cashmere.
Enough discretion and reserve. Politics is back in fashion. Not as a polemic or a slogan, but as a look. Sometimes you have to design the world you want to see.
Mr. Chavarria did just that, with a collection that crossed genres and genders: black-tie tuxedos, power suits from the Havana prairies, Victorian biker jackets.
He paired farmhouse plaids with shark-shaped jackets, carved sheep's leg sleeves from black leathers and made pussy bows so long they skimmed the tops of the thighs. He reshaped the hourglass figure by doing away with the corset and pairing four-pleated pants that swirled generously around the legs with broad jackets with pointed shoulders that hugged the waist like a hug, in what became his signature silhouette. He threw cowboy hats on top and pinned on giant Sherlock Holmes houndstooth rosettes. Wearing these clothes, her multitude of movie characters (and more) came to life.
Mr. Chavarria titled the collection Safe From Harm, suggesting that safety should be an inalienable right. This is a pretty radical idea in the current context. He spent years as senior vice president of design at Calvin Klein; he understands the myths of Americana and monoculture (also, how to construct a garment with grace and polish). He just wants to blow it up.
In this, Mr. Chavarria is one of the founding fathers of a new wave of New York designers reinventing American style, which was searching for direction long before Covid-19 threw everyone off course. Nominally, it makes men's clothing. He won the Council of Fashion Designers of America's menswear award in November, but that's not all. It's not about sticking to the old categories, but about erasing them. Billie Eilish has made her work practically her default uniform this awards season.
At the end, the models gathered around a long table dotted with candles and covered in lace, in a painting of the Last Supper. Values had been put on the menu, and in the cupboard. Anyone can eat it, if they dare.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/10/style/willy-chavarria-new-york-fashion-week.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Willy Chavarria redefines American fashion
- Solved: Re: Alter SQL database for all tables at once
- Curtains fall on 17 Lok Sabha: five years of reform, execution and transformation, says PM Modi
- Star Trek actor recalls the DS9 episode that changed TNG Ferengi's Quark
- People are embracing the trend of custom football bingo cards on TikTok
- China's stock market crash could be the final straw for many foreign investors who are leaving for good, a think tank says.
- Dimension Music Makes a Grand Entry into Bollywood With a Trio of Valentine’s Day Releases
- Google One reaches 100 million subscribers
- WATCH NOW: Donald Trump campaign at Coastal Carolina University
- Turkey received a modernized M60T tank with local components
- Tracy Chapman reacts as Luke Combs shares photos from 'unreal Grammy week'
- Who is Cricket in The Masked Singer? All the clues and hints so far