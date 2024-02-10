Mountain Mayhem: mountain escape weekend





Sabrina and Stéphane De Baets at Casa Tua.

Ben Rosser/Courtesy photo Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli recently celebrated the continued success of its Montagna collection of stylish winter wear with a weekend in Aspen, hosted in tandem with Net-a-Porter and Mr. Porter, who are the exclusive wholesalers of the brand since the past. ten years. Brunello Cucinelli has had a store in Aspen since 2012 at 508 East Cooper Avenue. The three brands staged an action-packed two-day outing here last month to mark the moment of Brunello Cucinelli's debut women's ski collection and the second season of its men's ski collection. Notable guests were brought to town and outfitted in white-themed winter looks from the Montagna collection, including: actors Laura Harrier and Morgan Spector, models Emily DiDonato and Meadow Walker, stylist Dex Robinson, and NFL player Tyrod Taylor. Serving as hospitable hosts are Alison Loehnis (President of Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter), Carolina Cucinelli (Co-President and Co-Creative Director of Brunello Cucinelli) and Alessio Piastrelli (Men's Creative Director of Brunello Cucinelli) led the charge in honoring the ten-year alliance. For Mountain Escape Weekend, the first day began with a cozy cabin dinner on Aspen Highlands at Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro with snowcat transportation each way. Day two began with a guided snowshoe tour through the Hunter Creek Valley, followed by an outdoor picnic at the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies' Hallam Lake Preserve. That evening, a larger group including clients, journalists and VIPs were invited to a cocktail party at Casa Tua where Carolina Cucinelli welcomed everyone and expressed her intention to “give a sense of belonging to our company » in Aspen, connecting the Italian Alps with the Rocky Mountains for a few fashionable and fun days. Carolina Cucinelli (co-president and co-creative director of Brunello Cucinelli) with Alison Loehnis (president of Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter). Mai Selby/Courtesy photo Jen Oliver and Kristen Dittmar at Casa Tua. Ben Rosser/Courtesy photo DJ Savy Fontana on the turntables at Casa Tua. Mai Selby/Courtesy photo New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor, guest Kristin Miller and stylist Dex Robinson. Mai Selby/Courtesy photo Sonya Auvray of Dona Vega Mezcal with Sonia Carrasco of Brunello Cucinelli Aspen. Mai Selby/Courtesy photo Angi Wang and Nobuko Kang at Casa Tua. Tyler Joe/Courtesy photo Brooke Casillas Welgos with Casarae Clark reveal. Mai Selby/Courtesy photo Dairinn Bowers and Walker Moriarty at Casa Tua. Ben Rosser/Courtesy photo

