To Kick Off New York Fashion Week, Governor Hochul Highlights $24 Billion Impact of New York Fashion Industry





Governor Kathy Hochul has today celebrated the New York State -of -State Fashion Fashion Industry and its role in the engine of the state economy, as part of the launch of the fashion week of New York. The industry, which employs around 312,000 New Yorkers and generates more than $ 24 billion in state-of-wages each year, continues to be a major employer and an economic engine for the State and advance national commitments to sustainability and environmental management. Governor Hochul also announced the recommendations of the working group on the development of natural textiles responsible for increasing the role of natural fibers and textiles, constituent elements of the fashion industry in the state economy. New York's economy is built on our world-renowned fashion industry and the designers, farmers, manufacturers and other professionals who drive the industry forward. » said Governor Hochul. This Fashion Week, I'm doubling down on my commitment to supporting fashion in New York and ensuring that the industry, which generates more than $24 billion in wages for hardworking New Yorkers, continues to advance our economy. Investments in the FY 2025 Executive Budget Governor Hochuls’ executive budget continues his commitment to supporting the fashion industry. As part of the budget, the governor proposed a $5 million investment in hemp processing and bio-based products, which could increase the production of fibers that can be used in fashion and design. Recommendations of the working group on the development of natural textiles Governor Hochul has announced the recommendations of the working group on the development of natural textiles, gathered in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Markets and the Empire State Development and composed of stakeholders in various fields of industry textile and other related sectors. The working group is responsible for studying and identifying the means of increasing the contribution of natural fiber and textile industries to the New York State economy; increase the number of jobs in the textile industry; Identify the means of supporting and increasing private investments in New York State companies that produce and transform natural fibers and textiles; encourage the development of new businesses within and support the natural textile industry; and enhance public knowledge and appreciation of the benefits of natural fiber textiles and sales opportunities within and outside New York State. Recommendations from the working groups include: Support grant opportunities for projects to expand existing or create new fiber processing facilities and meet supply chain needs in the state;

Work alongside Empire State Development to highlight existing incentives and support that could help recruit new natural fiber companies or expand into New York State;

Support the development of a mentoring program with more experienced fiber producers paired with new and beginning fiber producers to ensure knowledge transfer within the industry;

Develop educational programs and teaching resources for school-age children on natural fibers and textiles;

Better connect textile designers and farmers to Department of Labor (DOL) apprenticeship programs; And

Explore a licensing strategy for the I Love NY logo to create I Love NY natural fiber textile products created in New York State. The full report of the working groups is available here. The NYS Grown & Certified program Sixteen new producers of textiles and natural fibers have joined the NYS Grown & Certified program, which was launched to help meet the growing demand of consumers for cultivated local foods or products according to higher standards. The program certifies producers of New York State who join high food security and environmental management standards. It is supported by a marketing campaign including product labels, promotional materials and sales materials. Currently, more than 3,000 producers are participating in the New York State Grown & Certified program, representing more than 750,000 acres of agricultural land. For more information about NYS Grown & Certified, visit certified.ny.gov or follow the program on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. New York Fashion Innovation Center In 2022, Governor Hochul announced funding of $ 10 million by the state for the Fashion Innovation Center in order to promote a collaborative approach in the use of smart and sustainable textiles produced in New York State. The FIC also includes an accelerator of sustainable fashion innovation center, focused on the creation of intelligent and sustainable alternatives that solve large -scale industrial problems, create green jobs, promote textiles of public origin and support fashion sustainable. Last year, the governor announced that a Capitol-based consortium including Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Fashion Institute of Technology, Hudson Valley Textile Project, Field to Fiber, SUNY Morrisville and Made manage the FIC.

