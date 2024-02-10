Wake Forest University





LYNCHBURG, Virginia. – The Wake Forest men's and women's indoor track and field teams concluded Friday's competition with a first-place finish. The Demon Deacons also earned six podium finishes at the Darius Dixon and Eagle Elite Invitationals. The Wake Forest men's and women's indoor track and field teams concluded Friday's competition with a first-place finish. The Demon Deacons also earned six podium finishes at the Darius Dixon and Eagle Elite Invitationals. Robbie Grace had a record-breaking day at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex. Grace won first place in the women's long jump Friday afternoon. Not only did she win first place, but she also etched her name in the Wake Forest record book. Grace now holds the longest long jump in program history with a leap of 6.22m. Wake Forest women's indoor long jump Robbie Grace – 6.22m Alyssa Thompson – 6.16 m Erin Brooks – 6.10m Cassy Richards – 6.04m Anna Bush – 5.93m Alongside Grace, Gavin Ehlers earned a podium finish in Lynchburg, Virginia. Ehlers finished second in the men's 3,000 with a time of 8:24.92. At the Eagle Elite Invitational, Jack Balick added a third place to the weekend's podium. Balick ran a time of 1:48.30 in the men's 800, which makes him third all-time in Wake Forest history. Alli Boehm And Mackenzie Hart added two podiums in the women's guest 5000m. Boehm finished second with a time of 16:55.36. Hart finished just behind her in third place and clocked 17:03.47. Megan Cook got Friday's final podium in the women's shot put. Cook threw a throw of 19.01 m and finished in second place, the throw ranking second all-time in Wake Forest history for indoor shot put. The Deacs look to continue their success in Saturday's events at the Darius Dixon and Eagle Elite Invitationals. The Darius Dixon Invitational begins at 9 a.m. with the women's high jump, live results available here and will be streamed on ESPN+. The Eagle Elite Invitational begins at 10:30 a.m. with the men's shot put, live results available here. Notable results

Invitational women's long jump 1st- Robbie Grace – 6.22 m, the longest jump in Wake Forest history 60m hurdles women 7th – Addison Berry – 8.76, the sixth lowest time in Wake Forest history 5000m women 800m men 3rd – Jack Balick – 1:48.30, the third lowest time in Wake Forest history 3000m men Men's long jump, open Invitation to the women's 5,000m Women's Shot Put 2nd – Megan Cook – 19.01 m, the second longest shot put in Wake Forest history

7th – Isabelle Gera – 18.34 m, third longest shot put in Wake Forest history

8th – Katrina Andreassen – 18.29 m, fourth longest shot put in Wake Forest history Scheduled event

Darius Dixon Invitational Saturday February 10 9:00 a.m. – Open women’s high jump 10:00 – 200m open men 10:30 a.m. – women’s 200m open 10:30 a.m. – Women’s shot put 10:30 a.m. – Women’s triple jump 10:30 a.m. – Open men’s pole vault 11:00 a.m. – Men’s 500m Dash 11:15 a.m. – women’s 500m 11:30 a.m. – Invitational women’s high jump 11:35 a.m. – men’s 300m 11:50 a.m. – 300 m women 12:15 p.m. – 60 m men 12:20 p.m. – 60 m women 12:25 p.m. – 60 m hurdles men 12:30 p.m. – women’s 60 m hurdles 12:45 p.m. – men's 1000m 1:00 p.m. – women’s 100m 1:20 p.m. – 4000 m DMR men 1:30 p.m. – Men’s triple jump 1:30 p.m. – Invitational to the men’s shot put 1:30 p.m. – Men’s high jump 1:30 p.m. – Men’s pole vault invitation 1:35 p.m. – 4000 m DMR women 2:00 p.m. – Men’s 200m Invitational 2:15 p.m. – Women’s 200m Invitational 2:35 p.m. – One Mile Invitational for men 2:55 p.m. – One Mile Invitational for women 3:15 p.m. – 4x400m men 3:15 p.m. – Open men’s shot put 3:45 p.m. – 4x400m Women 4:30 p.m. Women’s One Mile Open

Eagle Elite Invitational 10:30 a.m. – Men’s shot put

10:30 a.m. – Women’s high jump

10:30 a.m. – Men’s triple jump

11:00 a.m. – 4000 m DMR women

11:30 a.m. – 4000 m DMR men

11:45 a.m. – women’s 200m

12:10 – 200m men

12:45 p.m. – 3000 m women

1:00 p.m. – Women’s shot put

1:00 p.m. – Men’s high jump

1:00 p.m. – Women’s triple jump

1:30 p.m. – 3000m men

2:15 p.m. – Women’s 1600m relay

2:40 p.m. – Men’s 1600m relay Following

The Deacs will continue the indoor campaign with the Arkansas Qualifier hosted by Arkansas, the JDL Last Chance Invitational in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and the Alex Wilson Invitational hosted by Notre Dame on February 16-17. Follow the Demonic Deacons

Follow the Demonic Deacons

