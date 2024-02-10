For me it's a fad: growing demand for dog-friendly UK holidays divides opinion | Pets

Going on vacation without your best friend? For a growing number of dog owners, this is unthinkable.

Holiday operators have seen a sharp increase in customers booking dog-friendly accommodation in recent months, and the trend is expected to accelerate this year.

Haven, which runs 38 holiday parks in the UK, saw bookings for pet-friendly stays rise by almost 15% last year, from 74,000 to 85,000, and expects an increase larger in 2024. Smaller operators reported similar increases.

Campsites and holiday parks are popular options for dog owners looking for long walks, new friends and a relaxed atmosphere, but many B&Bs and even luxury hotels in London now allow dogs too , from Lanesborough by Hyde Park to Shangri-La in the Shard. . Around a third of UK properties listed on Booking.com now accept pets, and some even allow cats and rabbits.

The boom in dog holidays began after the number of dog owners exploded during lockdown. In the first year of the pandemic, 3.2 million households acquired a pet and there are now around 12 million dogs in the UK. Around 70% of owners take their dog with them on holiday, according to the Dogs Trust.

For me, it's a fashion, a fashion. We bought into this idea that dogs would be allowed everywhere without consideration for the rest of the public. Michelle Foulia, author

What makes dog holidays in the UK particularly popular is that since Brexit it has become expensive and complicated to take a dog to Europe. UK pet passports were no longer valid after January 2021 and now for every trip dogs need a certificate proving they have been microchipped and vaccinated against rabies, which can cost up to 300 per dog.

Martin Cox, vice-chairman of the British Holiday and Home Parks Association, said last year that 40% of bookings at his west Dorset holiday parks came from guests with dogs, up from 31% in 2022. More and more people are bringing their dogs, he said. We also have a four-acre dog exercise area and we're looking at creating dog agility areas so they can do jumps. There has likely been an increase in the number of people owning dogs during the pandemic period. One of the hidden things caused by Brexit is that it is now much more difficult to take your dog to Europe.

A Haven Bark Holiday Park Photography: Tom Woodstock

Simon Palethorpe, chief executive of Haven, said the company had invested in more dog-friendly accommodation after seeing an increase in dog ownership. We thought a very large number of families would rethink their vacations, he said. It expects more than 100,000 dog reservations in 2024.

Haven now accepts dogs at almost all of its parks and lists dog-friendly beaches nearby. Most of its parks also have scratch parks, with obstacle courses. Often, owners are more enthusiastic about it, Palethorpe said. They may be a little lost for the dog, but it's a great fun time for families.

Playing on the beach with your pet then curling up in front of a pub fire might sound idyllic, but not everywhere dogs are welcome.

That's a good thing, according to Michelle Foulia, a former animal welfare worker and children's book author, The Miracle of Poppy, based on the story of his own rescue dog. Despite her dog bona fides, Foulia believes too many owners fail to properly train their dogs, causing distress in neurodivergent people like her and her daughter.

For me, it's a fashion, a fashion. We bought into this idea that dogs would be allowed everywhere without regard to the rest of the public, she said. I had to leave cafes and meetings with friends because of noisy dogs. It's not that I'm anti-dog; it's just that I want to go somewhere and sleep in peace or relax in the garden or in a pub or cafe. But the dogs of the people bark at each other, or they cry for food.

She believes establishments should only allow dogs that have completed the Kennel Club's Good Citizen dog training program.

Good operators find a balance between dog and non-dog, says founder Vicky Saynor Bethnal&Bec luxury retreats in Hertfordshire seven years ago with her husband Chris.

When we became dog-friendly, we quickly realized that a number of people were no longer going to stay with us, she said.

So when we built our third retreat, we did it without a dog. If it was available during the week we could fill it with people with dogs, but it is important that venues have non-dog areas.

Chris and Vicky Saynor from Bethnal&Bec started offering dog-friendly stays after getting their pointer, Hendrix.

They apply a dog surcharge to cover the cost of cleaning rooms for an additional hour after each stay. Some people are offended that you have to pay to bring a dog, but we also provide towels, blankets, bowls and poop bags, she said.

The Saynors hadn't thought about dogs until they got their rescue guide, Hendrix. We were surprised at how restrictive it was, she said. I travel a lot with my dog ​​now, for business, and I'm irritated because I'm with Hendrix, I'm put in the worst room. Some of the biggest brands haven't thought about it. They say you're not allowed to leave your dog alone in your room, which I would never do, but your dog can't go to a restaurant or bar. How do I do this?

But it has definitely become easier to find accommodation. One of my greatest joys is exploring the UK with Hendrix. Which I had never done before having a dog.