Fashion
The bride has to pay $10,000 to cut the label off her wedding dress. here's why
It's no secret that wedding ceremony expectations and traditions vary considerably between culturesand are often offered at very different prices.
A woman says she was shocked to learn about an expensive wedding preparation custom from her Korean friend while discussing dress shopping.
In a video posted to TikTok, user @ohmarni, who previously attracted attention on the platform by denouncing the change in flavor of Pearl Milling Co. maple syrup after the company's rebranding, claims that her friend plans to spend $10,000 to film herself cutting the tag off a rented vehicle. wedding dress, simply for the status of being able to do it.
“You know how Koreans are completely obsessed with status, right? she says in the video. “Last night I was talking to my friend, and she was telling me the craziest story… she's getting married, it's true, at the end of the month. She told me she was looking for dresses and she tried one on and she really liked it, but then she found out it was a first outfit, and she was like, “I can’t do first outfits,” and I was like, what’s a first outfit, like you’re the first to wear it?
This custom grew out of a social media-based experiment, she says, and is used as an indicator of how much is spent on wedding preparation.
“She's like, 'Yeah, I'm the first one to wear it,'” she says in the video. “In my head I'm wondering: Do you have to pay insurance for this, do you have to pay higher insurance costs? I understand the dresses are rented. She said, “No, I have to cut the label.” » I'm still not, I think so, it's a new dress, I guess it has a tag on it and you have to cut it off.
She explains that the buyer has to pay extra to cut the tag off the wedding dress if no one has tried it on before and the buyer then posts online about needing to cut the tag.
She says her friend explained to her that cutting out the label means the dress is new, communicating exclusivity, and that the cost of wearing a first-wear dress is significantly higher than a dress that has already been worn. worn by another bride. She adds that a “first outfit” dress can cost up to $13,000, as opposed to a normal wedding dress, which costs around $2,000. The TikToker points out that this is “crazy,” especially since the dress is rented and not purchased.
The Daily Dot contacted @ohmarni via email regarding the video.
@ohmarni When I told you I was shaken??? What is the first port?? #Korea #weddingtiktok #koreanwedding #firstclothes #wedding dress original sound – Oh Marni
Many viewers shared that they also had a hard time understanding that they had to pay such a huge amount of money for a dress that the bride couldn't keep.
“You explained it to me like I was five and I still don’t understand,” one commenter wrote.
“Renting any item of clothing for more than a few hundred is crazy, but thousands?” said another.
“I can’t even imagine paying that much for a dress you keep,” one wrote.
Some shared what they ended up paying for their dresses, not coming close to the amount the poster says her friend paid for her dress.
“My wedding dress and reception dress were maybe $100 together,” one commenter wrote. “It makes me want to cry.”
“My wedding dress cost less than $50 at JC Penny,” echoed another. “A pretty little Soleil dress. No regrets.”
“My dress was $500 and it’s hanging in the bag in my closet,” another commented. “I can not even.”
*First published: February 10, 2024, 3:00 p.m. CST
Brooke Sjöberg
Brooke Sjoberg is a freelance writer for the Daily Dot. She received her bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Texas at Austin in 2020.
