Men dominate Duke, Johns Hopkins at Duke Invite





DURHAM, N.C. The Brandeis University men's fencing team won two of three matches today, both against teams ahead of them in the United States Fencing Coaches Association polls, at the first day of action at the 2024 Duke University Invitational. Judges, ranked No. 3 in Division III this season, fell to Air Force, 15-12, in their opening game, before defeating Duke , No. 9, for the second straight game this season, 14-13, then defeating Johns Hopkins. , ranked No. 12 overall and No. 2 in Division III, also by a score of 14-13. GENERAL NOTES

Air Force 15, Brandeis 12 (Sabre 7-2; Foil 3-6; Épée 5-4)

Brandeis 14, Duke 13 (Saber 4-5; Foil 5-4; Epee 5-4)

Brandeis 14, Johns Hopkins 13 (Sabre 5-4; Foil 5-4; Épée 4-5) TEAM RECORD

Brandeis: 2-1 today, 16-17 overall HOW DID IT HAPPEN In their opening match against Air Force, the Judges led 10-8 heading into the saber matches, but the Falcons pulled out a 7-2 victory to win the match. Brandeis was without 2024 Saber of the Year newcomer Lev BenAvram (Bethesda, Maryland/) who was participating in a national USFencing event.

who was participating in a national USFencing event. Against Duke, the foil and epee teams both won their matches, 5-4. The saber team trailed 4-2 heading into the final round of action. Senior Nick Quan (Mount Sinai, NY/Mount Sinai) took their opponent to the last touch, but the Blue Devil was first, giving the hosts a 13-12 lead.

took their opponent to the last touch, but the Blue Devil was first, giving the hosts a 13-12 lead. First year Matthew Chaves (Durham, NC/Durham Academy Upper School) a local Durham product, scored a 5-0 victory to tie the game at 13, paving the way for the junior Tony Escueta (Grand Prairie, TX/Abeka Home School Academy) to secure the team's 14-13 victory with a 5-2 win.

a local Durham product, scored a 5-0 victory to tie the game at 13, paving the way for the junior to secure the team's 14-13 victory with a 5-2 win. The game against Johns Hopkins played out the same way. Foil earned a 5-4 team victory, while epee lost by the same score, tying it at 9 for the saber team. Judges and the Blue Jays were tied 3-3 through six saber matches, which brought them to the final three matches.

Quan responded with a 5-4 victory to put Brandeis ahead, 13-12, and Chaves won, 5-3, to give Brandeis its second straight upset. Escueta lost the final match, 5-4, for a 14-13 final. BEST INDIVIDUALS The foil team was the best performer of the day, with a 3-0 record. Senior Luc Ritchie (Baltimore, Maryland/St. Paul School) was the big winner of the day, going 6-2, while sophomore Michael Erokhin (Paramus, NJ/Paramus) was 5-4.

was the big winner of the day, going 6-2, while sophomore was 5-4. The epee team was 1-2, but saw all three matches decided by a score of 5-4. Graduate student Ben Rogak (E. Setauket, New York/Ward Melville) matched Ritchie's win total, going 6-3, as a junior Marc Shamis (San Jose, CA/Leigh) was 5-4.

matched Ritchie's win total, going 6-3, as a junior was 5-4. Chaves recorded five victories for the saber team and Escueta took home four. FOLLOWING The Brandeis women will face Air Force, No. 5 Duke, Division III No. 1 Johns Hopkins and No. 9 Temple tomorrow at the Duke Invitational starting at 8 a.m. The men are now off until the NEIFC Championships at MIT on February 24.

