Breitling launches a limited edition Chronomat before Super Bowl LVIII





Breitling, the renowned Swiss watchmaker synonymous with precision engineering and timeless luxury, has once again captured the attention of watch enthusiasts with the release of its latest watch. Just in time for the excitement surrounding Super Bowl LVIII, Breitling has unveiled the limited edition Chronomat B01 42. In the United States, Breitling has established itself as a perennial favorite. Despite its Swiss origins, this brand has developed a strong presence in the American market, often creating exclusive models for its American clientele. Today, as anticipation grows for Super Bowl LVIII, Breitling unveils a special tribute to America's biggest sporting event and its enduring partnership with former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason. The Breitling Chronomat B01 42 Breitling watches have long been revered for their exceptional quality, innovative design and unwavering commitment to performance. With each new release, Breitling continues to set the standard for luxury men's watches, captivating collectors and connoisseurs. The Chronomat B01 42 is no exception, with an impressive set of technical specifications. Technical specifications The Chronomat B01 42 is powered by the Breitling caliber 01, an automatic mechanical movement renowned for its reliability. With a power reserve of approximately 70 hours, this exceptional movement ensures that the Chronomat B01 42 remains as precise as it is elegant, even during prolonged wear. Additionally, the watch has a chronograph function capable of measuring 1/4th of a second, 30 minutes and 12 hours, making it the perfect companion for timing any sporting event, including the highly anticipated Super Bowl LVIII. Crafted from exquisite 18k red gold, the Chronomat B01 42's case exudes luxury from every angle, while its screw-down crown and unidirectional bezel ensure water resistance up to 200 meters (660 feet), adding a touch of versatility to its undeniable sophistication. . The domed sapphire crystal, anti-reflective on both sides, further enhances the durability and readability of the watch, ensuring its beauty endures for generations to come. The Breitling Chronomat B01 42 Super Bowl LVIII Edition is offered with the choice of the iconic Rouleaux bracelet crafted in luxurious 18k red gold or an elegant black rubber strap to suit your style. Where to buy the Chronomat B01 42 For those looking to add the Chronomat B01 42 Limited Edition to their men's watch collection, time is running out. With its exclusive release timed to coincide with During Super Bowl LVIII, demand for this exceptional timepiece will certainly be high. Fortunately, enthusiasts can obtain their own Chronomat B01 42 from authorized Breitling dealers or via the brand's official website. This watch is priced at $24,000 with the black rubber strap, or $42,000 for the 18k red gold Rouleaux bracelet. Limited to just 58 exquisite examples, this exclusive timepiece not only commemorates the excitement surrounding the Super Bowl, but also supports a worthy cause. With each sale of the Chronomat B01 42 Super Bowl LVIII Edition, profits will be donated to the Boomer Esiason Foundation, dedicated to advancing the fight against cystic fibrosis. Learn more Editors' Recommendations





















