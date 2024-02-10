New York Fashion Week Reviews: Tommy Hilfiger, Peter Do

From left to right: Helmut Lang, Tommy Hilfiger, Collina Strada.

Photo-illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger, Helmut Lang, Collina Strada

A few years ago, Miuccia Prada took the colloquialism of American prep and turned it on its head at Miu Miu: khaki pants were reduced to skimpy, slutty minis, and blazers were accompanied by the traditional pleated skirt up knee-length, but the shirts were reduced to almost nothing, leaving a bare midriff. Prada and her team continued to tackle American classics, with spectacular results. A European designer in New York for the fall 2024 shows told me that, from his point of view, Miu Miu had disrupted the industry. He discovered that he had to schedule his buyers' appointments around the Miu Mius showroom dates.

Tommy Hilfiger

Photo: Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Last night, the Tommy Hilfiger Company put on a big show at the Oyster Bar in Grand Central Terminal, with waiters serving martinis and other cocktails, and curved banquettes covered in Hilfiger's trademark shirt stripes. Hilfiger, who last showed a $5 million (he said) production on the Brooklyn waterfront a year ago without a tent (it rained), knows how to flip the script. After many years of working in streetwear, he used the trendiest word elevate during a conversation about his latest offering and said, “We think we've really figured out exactly what we need to be, and where We must be, it's an American classic for the modern man and woman. He raised, you guessed it, Miu Miu, this must be on everyone's mind and said, “I don't know how young girls can afford it, because they do.” young.

Tommy Hilfiger

Photo: Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Whether or not they can afford it is clearly not the question. They somehow manage to find the bread, because novelty matters to them. Tommy Hilfiger is part of a large public company, PVH, which also owns Calvin Klein and is unlikely to upset its shareholders. Still, the contrast between Hilfiger's gentle American classics and Miu Mius' fierce cut-ups was stark. Hilfiger had the blazers, the wide floral khakis, the pea coats, the minis and the box pleat skirts, even with the same leather belts worn below the waist. But he played everything straight, without the slightest irony or attitude. Shyness reigned at the Oyster Bar.

Tommy Hilfiger

Photo: Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

There is undoubtedly a market for this kind of fine clothing in the depths of Darien, and it is quite likely that some people will know how to customize them. But the fact is that Miu Miu changed the way people looked and, with it, the language of American preparedness.

On the first full day of New York Fashion Week, other designers put more muscle into their collections, Hillary Taymour, literally, with a charming set of clothes with built-in or trompe l'oeil muscle. We make strong women, she says, laughing. In addition to a pregnant model and another carrying a baby on her hip, Taymour's casting for Collina Strada included several women who appeared to be weightlifters, judging by their flexed arms, and actress Gina Gershon. Loose sweatshirts and feminine tops in molded and pleated printed chiffon were decidedly new and fun, and Taymour paired them with her best-selling velvet pants and new boots made in collaboration with Ugg, except in corn leather . This is apparently a first vegan Uggs.

the hill road

Photo: Umberto Fratini on behalf of GORUNWAY/Courtesy of Collina Strada

the hill road

Photo: Umberto Fratini on behalf of GORUNWAY/Courtesy of Collina Strada

After 15 years in the business, the last eight years making clothes, Taymour says she feels really confident. I started with $10,000 and never took out a loan, she said, adding. I try to challenge myself. I am not in competition with anyone in the industry. I am in competition with myself.

Peter Do opened his second show for Helmut Lang with Kirsten Owen, a model who epitomized the austere, minimalist look of the 1990s, in a white shirt and pants that looked like thin bubble wrap. It was actually made of silk, and the semi-sheer material was just one of the saving graces of the Dos collection, which showed more weight than its September debut.

Helmut Lang

Photo: Courtesy of Helmut Lang

The telling difference was the more decisive, streamlined tailoring of pantsuits and lean coats and, for me, a more considered use of simplified T-shirts and vests, a key Lang element. A good example of what I mean was a slim black coat worn over a sheer black tee (with some solid modesty patches) and jeans that appeared to have a sheer top layer draped over for a more funky texture.

Helmut Lang

Photo: Courtesy of Helmut Lang

In his exhibition notes, Do emphasized protection over projection, undoubtedly signifying the interplay between concealment and the desire to stand out. Well, that was reflected in the face-framing collars, the deep hoods of the parkas that vaguely suggested safety gear, and a sleeveless black bubble top described as bulletproof. And it seemed so, in a cool way.

Helmut Lang

Photo: Courtesy of Helmut Lang

Do also had artist and actress Ana Duong in the show, wearing a fluffy fur coat over a matching taupe silk blouse and soft, shiny pants. I'm not sure how his look fits in with the rest of his taut architecture, but at least overall Do approaches the brand with more of his own language. Getting to Lang's sex appeal, which has always been an undercurrent in her collections, may take longer.