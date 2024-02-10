Taylor Lautner Hilariously Wears Wife Tay's Dress in New Video: Watch – Hollywood Life









Image credit: Getty Images Taylor Lautner31, made his fans laugh this week, when he took to TikTok to share a hilarious video of himself posing in the sparkly black dress that his wife, Tay Lautner26, wore the 2024 NFL honors on Thursday. He sat in a chair, cross-legged while wearing the sequin-filled, long-sleeved fashion choice, and added sunglasses as a funny voiceover about garbage played over the clip. I woke up this morning and felt like absolute trash. For anyone who wants to know what a trash can is, it's French for trash can, Taylor lip synced in the video. @Taylor Lautner Post from @Tay Lautners for context #garbag original sound Bunnie Tay also posted a different video of Taylor in the dress. It all started when she opened a door while carrying the piece. A voiceover heard in the animated television series family guy can then be heard. Oh, shit, he lip synced before showing Taylor standing and wearing the same dress. Well, one of us is going to have to change, he then lip-synced. Well it's awkward @Taylor Lautner, Tay also captioned the epic post before followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts. WHY IS HE A KILLER, one follower wrote. I know!!!??? Tay replied. @mrstaylautner Well that's embarrassing @Taylor Lautner one of us will have to change the xoxoclips Taylor and Tay's funny videos come after they wowed on the red carpet at the NFL Honors 2024 event. Taylor donned a brown jacket and matching pants while Tay stuck to the cute black dress. They wrapped their arms around each other during their photo shoot and looked adorably in love. The lovebirds have been married since 2022 and have not hesitated to share the details of their love story. In November, they shared the biggest lesson they learned a year after saying yes, in an interview with PEOPLE. Communication is key, this is what they consider most important. Taylor and I have very different communication styles, Tay told the outlet. And so when we get into an argument, I don't even mean an argument, because we're not really arguing. But when we start a conversation or a disagreement, whatever, and we discuss it, he knows I'm staying silent and not really talking. And Taylor can manage her emotions.

