Fashion Week brings glamour, glitz and chaos

BY MARY REINHOLZ | Another New York Fashion Week is upon us once again as models strut their stuff for Fall/Winter 2024 on the city's runways from February 9-14. Downtown Manhattan gets a big dose of the usual glamor and glitz with parades at places like the Conrad Hotel, 21 Greene Street, West Edge and High Line Nine.

RXR's massive Starrett-Lehigh building in West Chelsea makes headlines as leader of the podium peloton. The industrial monolith, once intended to serve as a railroad depot, was designated the official parade destination by IMG, a sports, media and fashion company that operates NYFW. Designers in the 19-story building included Libertine and Bach Mai on the first day. Major brands at the shows will include Helmut, Tommy Hilfiger and Coach.

Many shows are by invitation only for buyers, celebrities and the fashion press. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and perhaps a Kardashian or two are expected to check out the ready-to-wear collections in the expensive front row seats. Other tickets are more moderately priced or require filling out online forms. Check here.

In total, the NYFW events, held every two years in February and September, are expected to bring in around $900 million annually, boosting New York's economy and its reputation as one of the “big four” capitals. world fashion centers, alongside Paris, London and Milan.

For at least five years, IMG dubbed Spring Studios in Tribeca as the hub of New York's runway shows. A receptionist at the collective said it “might” hold shows this month, even after IMG recently said goodbye to the venue and replaced it with the aforementioned Starrett-Lehigh building at 601 W. 26th St., overlooking the Hudson. It takes up an entire city block. Efforts to get comment from IMG were unsuccessful as of press time, but it seems likely that the company believes that size matters.

Anna Crowley, a spokeswoman for Starrett-Lehigh, said the runway space “encompasses 68,000 square feet on the 18th floor, at the top of the building.”

Crowley noted that most of the invitation-only shows will be available to the public via livestream in the Oily Oily Food Hall and Market on the ground floor of Starrett-Lehigh.

The History of NYFW covers a long and winding road. Eleanor Lambert, a fashion journalist who helped found the Council of Fashion Designers of America, is considered the biological mother of the event for persuading the Plaza Hotel in 1943 to show journalists designer clothes made in the United States during World War II. It was at this time that Paris, then under Nazi occupation, had lost some of its credibility as a fashion epicenter. Lambert called the Plaza event “Press Week.”

The Plaza press room was a success. Other, much larger versions of New York Fashion Week shows followed at nightclubs, department stores, showrooms and galleries. In the 1970s, Andy Warhol called them “art forms.” Fashion journalists deemed some locations unsafe for their work after a ceiling collapsed during a Michael Kors show in 1991.

At that time there were around 300 designer shows, each in a different location, requiring editors to move raggedly around the city. Fern Mallis, former executive director of the Council for Fashion Designers of America, helped create another precursor to New York Fashion Week. Called “7th on 6th,” it was based in a group of huge collections tents in Bryant Park, behind the New York Public Library branch on 42nd Street. Mallis then worked for IMG and left the company. In 2010, shortly before the tents were moved to downtown and neighboring Damrosch Park, the event was renamed Mercedes-Benz Week. The tents came down in 2014 when Lincoln Center and New York City kicked them off as part of a legal settlement, following complaints about damage caused to the park by an advocacy group.

Shows gave rise to other disputes on the name and mission of New York Fashion Week.

In turn, designers ventured to various sites for Fashion Week. These include Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Terminal, Skylight Modern and even the Duggal Greenhouse at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where Ralph Lauren built a barn-like structure for his New York Fashion Week spring/summer show, his first after a long hiatus. . His creations attracted a cloud of starsincluding Diane Keaton and Jennifer Lopez.

And the rhythm continues. …It's no surprise that online media outlets are diligently posting links to NYFW-related entertainment, lodging, transportation, and food. Around 25 restaurants have signed up provide special meals.

Women's Wear Daily, the popular trade journal often described as the “bible” of the fashion industry, is publishing online banners to boost its digital subscriptions, proclaiming: “Unrivaled coverage of Fashion Week.”

Mort Sheinman, long-time retired editor-in-chief of WWD, primarily when the paper was published in print by the legendary John B. Fairchild, remembers covering the first iterations of New York Fashion Week shows. At the time, in the 1960s, he was a market reporter in the Garment District, covering an industry that made and sold clothes worn by elites and ordinary people alike.

“They were low-key, especially considering what they've become,” noted Sheinman, in an email exchange with this reporter (who, let's face it, worked for WWD in decades past).

“At some shows, there may be someone playing the piano softly to provide background music,” he said. “But over time, they developed into a series of shows that seemed more and more spectacular with each season. Instead of being staged in showrooms where they were rather quiet, they were sometimes produced in much larger spaces, with lots of live music, hoopla and razzle-dazzle. They often took place at night and you needed an invitation to be admitted. I was never forced to go and I never have.

Last December, Sheinman received a lifetime achievement award from the Silurians Press Club. During a panel moderated by veteran New York Times contributor Clyde Haberman at the National Arts Club in Gramercy, a participant asked Sheinman to compare his experiences in the Garment District of yesteryear with those of today. Today, the Garment District is a pocket less than a mile long, now zoned from Fifth Avenue to Ninth Avenue and from W. 42nd Street to W. 34th Street.

He said the street scene during his reporting was lively and fiery, with noisy crowds standing outside during lunch hours. They sometimes included powerful labor leader David Dubinsky, president of the International Women's Garment Workers Union. There was a time, Sheinman recalled, when the Garment District “was the largest employer in New York,” adding, “Then it became a shadow of what it once was.” He said he didn't know what the neighborhood looked like today.

Sheinman appeared in a 2009 HBO documentary, “Schmatta: From Rags to Riches to Rags,” about the rise and decline of the Garment District, due largely to outsourcing of manufacturing to lower-cost foreign markets. cost, high rents and increased regulations.