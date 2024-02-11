ODU men's basketball team drops heartbreaker to Central Michigan, 58-57

Next game: Louisiana 02/15/2024 | 7:00 p.m. February 15 (Thursday) / 7:00 p.m. Louisiana History

By Harry Minium

NORFOLK, Virginia. The Old Dominion men's basketball team played hard, if not always well. But once again, the Monarchs fell, and this time in heartbreaking fashion.

ODU rallied from a late five-point deficit to cut the lead to one, and trailing by one with 17 seconds left, it rebounded a missed free throw. But Chaunce Jenkins missed a three-pointer with two seconds left and Central Michigan escaped with a 58-57 victory over the Monarchs in the MAC-Sun Belt challenge.

The win continues a hot streak for Central Michigan (14-10), which is third in the Mid-American Conference and has won nine of its last 11 games.

The Monarchs (6-19) have lost five of their last six games.

Although Jenkins missed the last shot, that's not what lost the game. Jenkins made 5 of 9 shots, including 3 of 6 from three-point range, and led the Monarchs with 16 points. Without Jenkins, the match would not have been close.

The key to Central Michigan's victory was stopping it late in the game. After Jenkins made a three-pointer with 9:28 left, he failed to get an open shot until the final seconds.

ODU interim head coach Kieran Donohue said that was because Central Michigan's defensive strategy was to deny it the ball or the lanes to drive.

“They were watching him,” Donohue said. “They were taking away his lanes, whether it was in set plays where we were trying to create lanes for him or if it wasn't scripted.

“He was their goal. Their players were talking about it. You could hear them on the bench. It was often two guys hitting him.

“I thought Chaunce did a really good job of facilitating others.”

The game was a defensive scrimmage in which both teams played physical, although this was not reflected in the foul column. Central Michigan made 15 more foul shots than ODU and outscored the Monarchs 14-4 from the foul line.

“We were able to get to the free throw line and tonight we didn’t get there,” Donohoe said.

ODU shot exceptionally well from three-point range, going 11 of 23. But the Monarchs made just 10 of 37 two-pointers and many of those misses came from close range.

RJ Blakney And Tyrone Williams both scored 12 points for the Monarchs and Imo Essien made 3 of 4 three-pointers to finish with nine.

After Jenkins' final three-pointer, Blakney made a layup to give the Monarchs a 49-45 lead with 8:24 to play. Central Michigan was in the middle of a shooting slump and ODU had a chance to extend its lead.

However, ODU failed to score on its next six possessions. By the time Blakney had a dunk with 4:49 left, it was 51-51.

Central Michigan's Aidan Rubio hit a three-pointer with 2:55 left that put the Chippewas up 56-51 and with 2:22 left they had the ball and were trying to make it work the stopwatch.

Blakney made a steal and fed Williams, who cut the lead to three. Jenkins made a steal and passed to Williams for a layup with 1:02 left that cut the lead to 56-55.

After Central Michigan got a clutch jumper from Brian Taylor with 41 seconds left, Blakney then made a second-chance layup to cut the lead to one. But that was as close as ODU got.

Saturday's game was the first of a five-game series that continues Thursday with Louisiana and Saturday with Georgia State at Chartway Arena.

Donohue said it was good that the Monarchs entered this final stretch playing hard.

“We came out of here tonight not getting the result we wanted, but our kids compete, they stay together,” he said.

“It's still a step forward, isn't it? But a different outcome would have been a bigger step forward. We're not naive enough to not understand or appreciate that.

“But our kids are fighting and competing and battling through a ton of adversity. And as long as we continue to do that, it's a step forward.”