I said goodbye to double chin and hello to cheekbones after dropping 3 dress sizes – I saved for the operation in Turkey but found a cheaper way

A FORMER 23rd woman who saved thousands of pounds for weight-loss surgery has understandably lost three dress sizes.

Megan Goldberger went under the knife for exercise and healthy eating, and after losing more than 15 percent of her weight, she now feels better than ever.

7 Megan Goldberger canceled plans for bariatric surgery in Türkiye Credit: Instagram

7 Instead, she focused on exercise and healthy eating – and feels better than ever. Credit: Instagram

The 26-year-old, who has 238,000 followers on TikTok (@meggoldberger) and 18,000 others on Instagram (@meggoldberger), said: “Aside from the obvious dress sizes, my energy is so much better, my sleep is better and I'm so much fitter now.

“My face shape changed dramatically when I said goodbye to my double chin and hello to my cheekbones.

“I definitely feel more confident in my clothes and have found a new style after losing weight.

“But I feel a little weird without the extra layers of protection I had before – so I'm still getting used to my new form.

“I have to constantly order clothes because I always think I'm bigger than I am: they arrive and they're too big.”

Megan struggled with her weight for most of her life.

She was a size 10 and bought adult work clothes for her school uniform when she was 11 and was wearing size 16 clothes by the time she turned 16.

Despite being “super sporty” and playing netball, bullies called her “fat” and “walrus girl” – and the criticism continued.

Since posting videos online, she has regularly been called a “beached whale” and a “big monster” by cruel trolls.

In a desperate attempt to lose a few pounds, she began saving money for gastric sleeve surgery.

These cost between 8,000 and 10,000 privately in the UK, but are offered in countries like Turkey for around 2,000.

“I started saving during the pandemic in 2019,” the plus-size beauty pageant winner said.

“I had gained a lot of weight while at university due to poor mental health and stress and a friend of mine was also saving up for the same procedure, so we decided to do it together.

“I was so unhappy in my body at the time and saw no way out of my binge eating disorder.

“I had tried all the diets, including the cabbage soup diet, and was a loyal member of Slimming World.

“It seemed like my only option because I couldn’t control my eating habits.

“I was 23rd in November 2020, that’s when I started to worry because I’m only 1.70m tall.”

She had several consultations at a clinic in Erkezky and even joined a support group on Facebook to follow other people's results.

But after reading several horror stories online, including the deaths of several women following surgery abroad, she called it off.

“I found that even though people had this procedure, it didn't solve internal issues related to food,” said Megan, who describes herself as a “big influencer.”

“I also found out that hair loss is due to a lack of absorption of vitamins and I will probably be on medication for the rest of my life.

“I realized that even if you lose weight quickly, it can mean that you will also need surgery later on the loose skin, which means I would need more surgeries later.

“Having never been under the knife, I began to be put off by the idea.

“Then, after a conversation with my mother and hearing her concerns, I decided to take the ‘hard’ route and do it myself.”

Instead of having surgery, she worked with a nutritionist and personal trainer and took up hula hooping.

So far, she's lost 2 pounds and gone from a size 26 to a size 20, but she hopes this is just the beginning – especially since she wants to be a mom one day.

Mindset change and hula hoop goals

“I became so uncomfortable in my body, so I started using a weighted hula hoop that I bought on TikTok,” said Megan, from Bridgend, Wales.

“I set myself a 28-day challenge to lose as many links in the hoop as possible.

“I lost my first link (1 inch) four days after hula hooping and eating well.

“My video of losing my first link got 32.4 million views, so I started posting more videos and doing live videos of me hooping every day.

“In 28 days, I lost 8 pounds just before my 25th birthday.

“Mentally I found it very difficult to notice a difference, but physically I had lost 10cm off my waist, so I felt great in my birthday dress.

“I hope to be a mother in the future and want to minimize the risk of pregnancy. My goal is to weigh 16 pounds and 11 pounds.”

Simple Diet Changes

In addition to her hula hoop sessions, Megan began a workout regimen that includes one full body session and one upper body session per week, as well as a weekly dance and fitness class.

She also made a much-needed overhaul to her diet, introducing lots of protein and very little fat.

Instead of sugary cereals and deep-dish snacks, Megan sticks to chicken, rice, fruit, and low-calorie chips.

And all this did not cost huge amounts of money. Weighted hoops are available for about 15 people and her dance class costs 6 people per week.

In the UK, PT costs between £30 and £60 per session, and fresh fruit, vegetables and meat can be significantly cheaper than fast food and ready meals.

7 Megan documents her 2023 weight loss journey Credit: Instagram

7 The social media star said: 'My face shape has changed dramatically' Credit: Instagram

7 Megan, from Wales, in her fitness outfit Credit: Instagram

Social media account manager Megan hopes to inspire others not to risk their lives by traveling abroad for discounted procedures, but instead to focus on simpler solutions closer to home, many of which are significantly cheaper and much less dangerous.

“I can't believe I'm a size 20 after being a size 26 for so long,” said Megan, who was crowned Miss Divine UK in 2017 and Miss Pageant Girl UK in 2021.

“Getting used to my new body was the hardest part of this journey, but my mindset has completely changed.

“I'm taking much better care of myself and have discovered a love for nutritious food – and I also now love moving for my mental health.

“If you want to lose weight, do all the research you can before committing.

“I didn't think natural weight loss was possible for me because of my relationship with food and exercise, but as soon as I got help from my doctors and underwent therapy private, these problems have been resolved.

“A gastric sleeve without physiological support will leave you with the same relationship to food, you simply won’t have the ability to act on it.

“It's hard to do it naturally, but I'm so happy and proud that I chose this path. If I can do it, anyone can do it.”

An average day of meals for Megan BREAKFAST Protein-rich breakfast wrap with sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs and potatoes in tomato sauce MID-MORNING SNACK A small bag of vegan cookies (e.g. D*mn Good Cookies) LUNCH Thai chicken curry with rice, peppers and green beans AFTERNOON SNACK Low-calorie chips (e.g. Sweet Sriracha Properchips Lentil Chips) DINNER High-protein pizza (e.g. Goal Plan Cheeseburger pizza) EVENING SNACK Protein pudding (e.g. Everest Chocolate HiPro Pudding) DRINKS Two liters of water per day, plus Diet Coke and sparkling water

Megan has been inundated with comments from people praising her approach and her progress so far.

“The response has been very positive, and a lot of people have asked me for advice on how I did it and people continue to say I'm glowing and tell me how beautiful I look,” a- she declared.

But she is always inundated with unpleasant remarks.

Most recently, Megan posted a video of herself changing her shower head while wearing a baggy t-shirt.

“It was viewed three million times but the comments were terrible,” she said.

“A man told me I needed an industrial sized shower just to put in it.

“I try not to answer, but I can't help but defend myself sometimes.”

7 Social media account manager wants to inspire others to lose weight naturally Credit: Instagram

7 “If I can do it, anyone can do it,” Megan said. Credit: Instagram