USF men's tennis wins Saturday doubleheader





Next match: Memphis 02/16/2024 | 1:30 p.m. February 16 (Friday) / 1:30 p.m. Memphis History TAMPA (February 10, 2024) The University of South Florida men's tennis team hosted and defeated Georgia Southern University and Florida Gulf Coast University Saturday at the USF varsity tennis courts. South Florida beat Georgia Southern, 4-3, and beat FGCU, 6-1, later in the day. “It was a good test for us and the boys passed,” said the head coach Ashley Fisher . “We took another step in the right direction. Doubles were much sharper today as our teams continued to build chemistry. Some impressive individual performances from Avlin, Tom Pisane and Elijah. We'll continue to build and I expect us to play well next weekend as we begin conference play. » Saturday was the second of three doubleheaders on the Bulls' schedule. USF has split its last Twinbill and will face two foes again on February 24. Doubles, n°17 Alvin Tudorica / Erik Grevelius went 2-0 on the day with wins over Georgia Southern and FGCU. In singles play, No. 35 Tudorica also remained undefeated, rallying from behind for a 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory to start the day and winning in straight sets, with a tiebreaker , against FGCU. The team of Bruno Oliveira / Ben Hudson earned a 6-3 victory on Court 3 to take the doubles points against Georgia Southern. The Bulls took the team victory with singles victories from Tudorica, Tom Pisane And Elie Cham . The duo of Agustin Cuéllar / Tom Pavlekovich-Smith got the double point against FGCU. USF won the match decisively with singles victories from Tudorica, Grevelius, Pavlekovich-Smith, Pisane and Cham. Tudrorica/Grevelius improved to 5-2 this year in doubles while Oliveira/Hudson improved to 3-0. Tudorica is 7-1 in singles play while Cham is 5-2 and teammates Grevelius and Pisane are 4-2 each. Following The Bulls return to their home court next weekend for games against Memphis (Friday, February 16) and FAU (Sunday, February 18). About USF Men's Tennis

Be sure to follow USF men's tennis on social media (Twitter / Facebook / Instagram) and visit GoUSFBulls.com for the most up-to-date information. The head coach Ashley Fisher is in his ninth year leading the program for the 2022-23 season. Fischer guided the Bulls to four NCAA tournaments, including three trips to the second round. He was named American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in 2017 and 2019 after leading USF to the conference title in each of those seasons. #GoBulls

