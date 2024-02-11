Villain Weddings Are Now Possible at Disney World and Beyond Thanks to Latest Version





We have some good news for a very specific type of Disney fan: brides-to-be who want to get married in the era of the villains. Disney Fairy Tale Weddings has partnered with Allure Bridal to launch its first collection of villains. That means you can now choose to get married in a dress fit not for a princess, but for her worst enemy, thanks to five dramatic black wedding dresses inspired by (you guessed it) iconic Disney villains. Related: 10 Weird Places You Can Get Married at Disney World The villains in question are Ursula, Maleficent, Jafar and the Evil Queen. Each dress perfectly reflects their personal style in their respective films. Ursula's, for example, features a mermaid silhouette (ironically) with opulent pearls. Meanwhile, the Maleficent-inspired dress as seen in The Sleeping Beauty(1959) incorporates “shimmering green velvet” and an elaborate tulle train (just as perfect for strolling down the aisle as it is for casting a spell on a little princess, if that's your type of thing). Jafar has always been a true style icon, so it's no surprise that he also inspired a dress. This dress has a plunging neckline that echoes Jafar's collar in Aladdin (1992). However, it was the Evil Queen's dress that arguably received the most care and attention. While the regular version of the dress is adorned with a royal's intricate embroidery, the dress has an alternate version that also incorporates a ruffled, wrap-around cap sleeve inspired by the Evil Queen's cape. Truly iconic. “These new dresses capture both the romance and complexity of love,” Disney said in a statement. statement. “The dresses are as versatile as they are romantic, each evoking themes from beloved Disney stories and showcasing the iconic details and colorful accents of each of the characters' looks.” If you're not totally sold on the wicked aesthetic, you'll be happy to know that each dress comes in ivory as well as black. Prices start at $2,000. Disney Fairy Tale wedding dresses are most commonly worn by brides embarking on their own Disney wedding, with the majority of them taking place in Walt Disney World. However, if you want to embrace the naughty vibe on your big day, you're not limited to Orlando. Like all Disney fairytale weddings, venues are also possible at Disneyland ResortAulani and on the Disney Cruise Line. The dresses can also be purchased by brides-to-be planning weddings outside of Disney property (although we can't promise your guests will enjoy your Jafar-inspired dress as much if you do so). Who is your ultimate Disney style icon? Let us know in the comments!

