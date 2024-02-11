Miranda Lambert body shamed in plunging dress





Miranda Lambert was cruelly humiliated by her own body Instagram fans as she stunned with photos from the red carpet last summer. Posting with her husband Brendan McLoughlinThe Grammy winner showed off her hourglass curves in a plunging blue dress as she attended the annual ACM Awards, but the comments in the comments were all about her size. Trolling and body-shaming the country singer, fans commented that she looked “heavier than she would like”, with one user expressing concern saying Miranda looked “bloated”. Lambert does not appear to have responded to these remarks. Miranda Lambert stuns in a low-cut dress on Instagram Posing confidently with her married husband in 2019, Miranda sizzled in a low-cut blue dress with a thigh-high slit and beige bust embellishments. Drawing attention to her cleavage and shapely waist, the Idyllwind founder dazzled as she flaunted her fair locks, with matte makeup highlighting her cheekbones thanks to plenty of bronzer. Adding a white manicure, Miranda stayed glamorous before switching to a stunning ruffled dress in one swipe as she performed at the event. Also included was an airport runway photo of the singer still in her dress and heading to a private plane accompanied by former NYPD officer Brendan. “Last night,” Miranda wrote, then tagged the awards. She was told she looked too heavy and “bloated” Gaining over 80 likes was a shameful comment saying, “The dress would look better if it fit her!” Thanks.” In a particularly cruel remark, one fan said: “Dramatically reduce daily burger consumption.” While one user said the “Bluebird” hitmaker looked “heavier than she wants to be,” another seemed worried about her health. “I wonder if she has a health problem? She’s gorgeous, she looks pretty pumped,” this fan wrote, with 50 others agreeing. “She needs someone to help her choose her wardrobe…this blue dress is not flattering at all!” It was just another comment. Luckily, Lambert received positive comments, with one fan calling her “gorgeous.” The post also earned the star over 180,000 likes. Even though the celebrity space seems to be becoming more inclusive, stars continue to be body-shamed. Celebrities including singers Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato, as well as actress Jessica Simpson, have all been tormented by fans because of their weight. 2023 has been a busy year for Miranda, who has enjoyed success with her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thenerdstash.com/miranda-lambert-body-shamed-in-plunging-dress-for-looking-heavier-and-bloated/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos